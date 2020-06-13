560 Club Dr

Amenities

Turnkey luxury rental in a gated community! This gorgeous 4 bed, 4.5 bath transitional style home in Barrington of Aurora is the complete package, featuring a thoughtfully designed interior, open floor-plan, movie theater, amazing outdoor living spaces, and a long list of special features! The main floor offers a 2-story great room with dramatic views; an elegant octagonal dining room with extra large windows; wet bar with built-in fridge; chef's kitchen with granite counters, an island with a breakfast bar & new 5-burner stainless gas cook-top, new stainless refrigerator; hearth room; first floor laundry; powder room; office; and a luxurious first floor master suite! Upstairs is a spacious loft overlooking the great room and three bedrooms, two of which share a jack-and-jill bath, and one with an en-suite bath. The spectacular lower level offers a theater room, family room, wine cellar, full bath, and guest bed/bonus room! 3 car garage with Nature Stone flooring and built-in storage; new home wiring for multiple routers and a wireless sound system Air Drop device. All of this and more in a gated golf course community with 24/7 security staff and easy access to highways for your commute and only 30 minutes from Cleveland/Akron. Tenant to pay utilities. Partially furnished.