Aurora, OH
560 Club Dr
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:43 PM

560 Club Dr

560 Club Drive · (216) 973-1402
Location

560 Club Drive, Aurora, OH 44202

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4542 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Turnkey luxury rental in a gated community! This gorgeous 4 bed, 4.5 bath transitional style home in Barrington of Aurora is the complete package, featuring a thoughtfully designed interior, open floor-plan, movie theater, amazing outdoor living spaces, and a long list of special features! The main floor offers a 2-story great room with dramatic views; an elegant octagonal dining room with extra large windows; wet bar with built-in fridge; chef's kitchen with granite counters, an island with a breakfast bar & new 5-burner stainless gas cook-top, new stainless refrigerator; hearth room; first floor laundry; powder room; office; and a luxurious first floor master suite! Upstairs is a spacious loft overlooking the great room and three bedrooms, two of which share a jack-and-jill bath, and one with an en-suite bath. The spectacular lower level offers a theater room, family room, wine cellar, full bath, and guest bed/bonus room! 3 car garage with Nature Stone flooring and built-in storage; new home wiring for multiple routers and a wireless sound system Air Drop device. All of this and more in a gated golf course community with 24/7 security staff and easy access to highways for your commute and only 30 minutes from Cleveland/Akron. Tenant to pay utilities. Partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Club Dr have any available units?
560 Club Dr has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 560 Club Dr have?
Some of 560 Club Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
560 Club Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Club Dr pet-friendly?
No, 560 Club Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 560 Club Dr offer parking?
Yes, 560 Club Dr does offer parking.
Does 560 Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 Club Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Club Dr have a pool?
No, 560 Club Dr does not have a pool.
Does 560 Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 560 Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 560 Club Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 560 Club Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 Club Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
