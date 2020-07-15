/
/
/
Branch of Stevens-Henager College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
4 Apartments For Rent Near Branch of Stevens-Henager College
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Ogden Central Buisness District
145 25th St
145 25th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 sqft
Downtown living at its best. Walk to the Junction, Lindquist field, Frontrunner, Amphitheater, Restaurants, Shopping. 25 min to Snowbasin. Above shops on 25th street. Security gated grounds.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2271 S Knights Way
2271 S Knights Way, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1375 sqft
Available Immediately!! Townhouse- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. It comes with all of the appliances along with a washer and dryer. Very clean and in great shape! Rent $1700/Deposit $1900. No pets/No smoking.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
511 E 20th St
511 20th St, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
683 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Home! Top of the line Home and Kitchen Appliances included! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator,
