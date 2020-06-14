/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM
10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Doylestown, PA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:37am
$
6 Units Available
Regency Woods
70 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1509 sqft
Rich with the serenity of the suburbs and the convenience of the city, you’ll love our spacious Doylestown, PA apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Fonthill Apartments
504 Fonthill Dr, Doylestown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Routes 313, 611 and 202. Suburban community within two miles of Delaware Valley College. Fully equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and modern appliances. Lots of closet space.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
10 Units Available
The Metropolitan Doylestown
303 W State St, Doylestown, PA
Studio
$1,460
959 sqft
At the metropolitan doylestown apartments, you will enjoy 10 beautifully landscaped acres in Historic Doylestown in Bucks County, PA. Our spacious, pet-friendly Doylestown apartments feature central air, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and more.
Results within 1 mile of Doylestown
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
4-13 ASPEN WAY
4-13 Aspen Way, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Welcome to 4-13 Aspen Way. This unit is very special in the community. It is one of the largest models (5 like) in Chestnut Grove. Not only is it large but completely update! This unit features 3 bedrooms, a loft, and a full bath .
Results within 5 miles of Doylestown
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
171 old Limekiln road
171 Old Limekiln Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3600 sqft
Located in central bucks school district This is a farmhouse with lake views of peace valley park Gourmet kitchen , custom pub and wine room Fully furnished - includes lawn maintenance and snow removal
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
4641 OLD OAK ROAD
4641 Old Oak Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
3063 sqft
Short term rental. Move right into this beautifully totally furnished home in excellent condition! Utilites included. This is the owners personal residence. One-three month lease preferred.
Results within 10 miles of Doylestown
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
31 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
103 TREE TOP COURT
103 Tree Top Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1824 sqft
Furnished rental in Country Crossing features an open floor plan, two story great room with Palladian windows and a gas fireplace with marble surround. Attractive Bamboo hardwood flooring through out the first level.
Similar Pages
Doylestown 1 BedroomsDoylestown 2 BedroomsDoylestown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDoylestown 3 BedroomsDoylestown Apartments under $1,200Doylestown Apartments under $1,400
Doylestown Apartments with BalconyDoylestown Apartments with GarageDoylestown Apartments with GymDoylestown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDoylestown Apartments with ParkingDoylestown Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PAPhillipsburg, NJCollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA