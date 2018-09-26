New Hampshire Off-Campus Apartments For Rent
Find your perfect off-campus apartment by choosing your school below
We’re adding new off-campus housing everyday!
Featured
Princeton Arbors
Starting at $1,150
Updated 1 hr ago
121 Meadow Rd
Keene, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Featured
Princeton at Mill Pond
Starting at $1,295
Updated 1 hr ago
24 Monadnock Hwy
Keene, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Featured
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
Starting at $1,289
Updated 12 hrs ago
1 Newcastle Dr
Nashua, NH
Studio
$1,291
1 Bedroom
$1,289
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
Featured
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
Starting at $1,546
Updated 12 hrs ago
25 Bay Ridge Dr
Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,546
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All Colleges and Universities