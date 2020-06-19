All apartments in Yaphank
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

22 Paine Commons

22 Paine Commons · No Longer Available
Location

22 Paine Commons, Yaphank, NY 11980
Yaphank

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Lovely Three Bedroom One Full Bath & Two Half Bath Condo Located In Whispering Pines With Many Amenities Available For Your Enjoyment. Freshly Painted, Brand New Carpets, New Kitchen Appliances & A Nice Patio Right Outside Your Dining Area. This Unit Offers A Basement With Laundry Hookups. Amenities Available Are A Clubhouse, Pool, Tennis & Basketball Court. Easy Commute To Long Island Expressway. Available For Immediate Occupancy. Tenant Must Apply Online Thru The National Tenant Network For A Fee Of $20 Per Adult. The Link Is https://secure.ntnonline.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Paine Commons have any available units?
22 Paine Commons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yaphank, NY.
What amenities does 22 Paine Commons have?
Some of 22 Paine Commons's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Paine Commons currently offering any rent specials?
22 Paine Commons isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Paine Commons pet-friendly?
No, 22 Paine Commons is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yaphank.
Does 22 Paine Commons offer parking?
No, 22 Paine Commons does not offer parking.
Does 22 Paine Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Paine Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Paine Commons have a pool?
Yes, 22 Paine Commons has a pool.
Does 22 Paine Commons have accessible units?
No, 22 Paine Commons does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Paine Commons have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Paine Commons does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Paine Commons have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Paine Commons does not have units with air conditioning.
