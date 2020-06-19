22 Paine Commons

Amenities

Lovely Three Bedroom One Full Bath & Two Half Bath Condo Located In Whispering Pines With Many Amenities Available For Your Enjoyment. Freshly Painted, Brand New Carpets, New Kitchen Appliances & A Nice Patio Right Outside Your Dining Area. This Unit Offers A Basement With Laundry Hookups. Amenities Available Are A Clubhouse, Pool, Tennis & Basketball Court. Easy Commute To Long Island Expressway. Available For Immediate Occupancy. Tenant Must Apply Online Thru The National Tenant Network For A Fee Of $20 Per Adult. The Link Is https://secure.ntnonline.com