/
/
/
apartments under 1800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:42 PM
60 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in White Plains, NY
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2 Soundview Ave
2 Soundview Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Fully Renovated 1 BR / 1 BA - Available for immediate occupancy is a fully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Laminate flooring in the kitchen & entrance way and carpeted living room and bedroom.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
42 Barker Avenue
42 Barker Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,800
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Here is everything you've been looking for to experience White Plains city living! Beautiful pre-war Tudor-style building is located in the heart of downtown and just blocks from shopping, great restaurants, and White Plains Metro North (less than
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
90 Bryant Avenue
90 Bryant Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,700
1200 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio rental fully renovated located in the heart of White Plains. Minutes to shopping, train, bus, highways, schools. Pets are allowed.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
15 Quinby Avenue
15 Quinby Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,600
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Lovely,clean, bright west facing over sized studio apartment with Kitchen located on 1st floor in this Garden style rental building in White Plains.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
312 Main Street
312 Main Street, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom condo for rent in the heart of the city. Entry foyer with cedar closet expands into large living room / eat in kitchen with wood cabinets and updated flooring. Bedroom with southern exposure. Full bathroom with white ceramic finishes.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
205 W Post Road
205 West Post Road, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
Rental available in White Plains! This 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment features updated kitchen appliances and is just minutes away from Downtown White Plains which offers shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
210 Martine Avenue
210 Martine Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,550
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Prewar Condo Charmer - Features: 3rd floor studio unit with a sunken living room, eat in kitchen, dressing room, parquet floors, ht and hw included, walk to shops and Metro-North RR.
Results within 1 mile of White Plains
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4 Custis Ave
4 Custis Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
BRAND NEW newly renovated, Studio Apartment (600sqft) in North White Plains. (Off Washington Ave) $1650 mo/ ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Electric, Water, Gas, and Heat included in rent. Also Includes TV w HBO / SHOWTIME & 300mb internet.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
60 E Hartsdale Avenue
60 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
825 sqft
Sunny and bright apartment with golf course views! Apartment features an entry foyer, full eat-in kitchen, large living room, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Tudor building.
Results within 5 miles of White Plains
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Chickahominy
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,460
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
616 Larchmont Acres B
616 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres - Property Id: 294841 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Briarcliff Manor
135 Elwood Avenue
135 Elwood Avenue, Hawthorne, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
Nicely updated one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Move in condition, washer and dryer in the unit, 1 AC and 2 ceiling fans in the unit. Terrace off of the living room, one off-street parking space included, extra parking space is $100.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
64 Grapal Street
64 Grapal Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Enjoy having all that Rye has to offer at your fingertips - stores - restaurants galore - pubs - Rye Golf - train - Playland Amusement Park - Rye YMCA and Oakland beach! This delightful 1-bedroom apartment with great closets features a white
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
137 Mamaroneck Avenue
137 Mamaroneck Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
Looking for a nice size air conditioned 1 bedroom walk up apartment in the heart of Mamaroneck with plenty of sunlight and an assigned parking spot ? Floodlit Parking, Heat and Hot Water included in rent.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
120 Stonelea Place
120 Stonelea Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
Welcome to Stonelea Manor Cooperative, a tudor style, pre-war building conveniently located across from the Palmer Avenue shopping center. This first floor one bedroom unit offers a living room, bedroom, full bath.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
281 Garth Road
281 Garth Road, Eastchester, NY
Studio
$1,350
550 sqft
Attractive and spacious studio apartment available for rent in doorman building with lovely courtyard views. Features an updated kitchen, spacious dressing room. Laundry available on every floor. Free parking with Garth Road permit.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
192 Garth Road
192 Garth Rd, Eastchester, NY
Studio
$1,750
600 sqft
A/O... 6/21 Move-Right In!!! Stunning, sunlit tastefully converted studio redesigned to include an open concept layout and comfortable bedroom in beautiful pre-war building.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
218 Harrison Avenue
218 Harrison Avenue, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Great apartment in the downtown Harrison area. This unit is a 3rd floor walk up with a kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Close to train, shops and restaurants. All utilities are included in the rent.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
216 Richbell Road
216 Richbell Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
Situated in close proximity to parks (Harbor Island), shopping/restaurants (Mamaroneck Ave.) and two Metro North stations, Mamaroneck Gardens affords tenants the best that Westchester has to offer.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
44 Calvert Street
44 Calvert Street, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
825 sqft
Amazing Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment on 2nd Floor of Well Maintained Walk-up Building Located in the Heart of Harrison. Updated Galley Style Kitchen with Ample Cabinet/Counter Space. L-Shaped Dining/Living Room with Parquet Floors Throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Valhalla
18 Linden Place
18 Linden Place, Valhalla, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
Great top floor walk to train 1 bedroom for rent in a multi family house! 800 square feet with entry, large living / dining room, kitchen, hall bathroom, bedroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of free parking, pet friendly and an easy approval
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:08pm
1 Unit Available
Byram
8 Sherman Avenue
8 Sherman Avenue, Byram, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2242 sqft
This 2 bedroom offers 1 large bedroom, 1 small bedroom and a sizable living room. As a bonus, there is an extra small room in the front of the apartment that serves as a laundry and storage room.
Results within 10 miles of White Plains
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
97 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,745
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 8 at 09:34pm
3 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,499
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Similar Pages
White Plains 1 BedroomsWhite Plains 2 BedroomsWhite Plains 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWhite Plains 3 BedroomsWhite Plains Accessible ApartmentsWhite Plains Apartments under $1,600
White Plains Apartments under $1,800White Plains Apartments with BalconyWhite Plains Apartments with GarageWhite Plains Apartments with GymWhite Plains Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhite Plains Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NY
Greenwich, CTMineola, NYRidgefield, NJPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJOssining, NYRiver Edge, NJDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NY