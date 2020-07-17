All apartments in Westchester County
Find more places like 77 Oregon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchester County, NY
/
77 Oregon Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

77 Oregon Road

77 Oregon Road · (914) 804-1754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

77 Oregon Road, Westchester County, NY 10549

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$60,000

8 Bed · 8 Bath · 10000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
hardwood floors
pool
tennis court
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
putting green
tennis court
While there are many beautiful estates in Westchester, finding one with everything this home offers and only 30 miles from NYC, is truly a rarity. Property is in the process of being furnished and will be ready by 6/15. Located in one of the most prestigious and sought after locations, this gorgeous period home sits on one of the highest elevations in Bedford NY, providing unrivaled views across the Hudson Valley. The classic brick Georgian is introduced by a long, gated, tree-lined driveway which offers supreme privacy on 64 breathtaking acres. The residence boasts an unsurpassed level of luxury and style, light-filled spaces feature custom millwork, wide hardwood floors, beautiful paneling, high ceilings & graceful archways. Grounds include a guest house, pool, cabana w/fireplace, bar area & changing room, tennis court, and putting greens. Maple, apple, pear trees further complement the grounds & create an incomparable estate setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Oregon Road have any available units?
77 Oregon Road has a unit available for $60,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 77 Oregon Road have?
Some of 77 Oregon Road's amenities include putting green, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Oregon Road currently offering any rent specials?
77 Oregon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Oregon Road pet-friendly?
No, 77 Oregon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 77 Oregon Road offer parking?
No, 77 Oregon Road does not offer parking.
Does 77 Oregon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Oregon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Oregon Road have a pool?
Yes, 77 Oregon Road has a pool.
Does 77 Oregon Road have accessible units?
No, 77 Oregon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Oregon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 Oregon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Oregon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 Oregon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 77 Oregon Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Somers
49 Clayton
Yorktown Heights, NY 10505
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth
Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St
White Plains, NY 10606
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd
Bronxville, NY 10708
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl
New Rochelle, NY 10801
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave
Ossining, NY 10562
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive
Tarrytown, NY 10591
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street
Yonkers, NY 10701

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJEdgewater, NJ
Port Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYWestwood, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJHuntington Station, NYBronxville, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYHartsdale, NYSouth Nyack, NYEastchester, NY
Tuckahoe, NYSleepy Hollow, NYPiermont, NYPelham Manor, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYMount Vernon, NYIrvington, NYLarchmont, NYNew City, NYBergenfield, NJHighland Falls, NYWest Haverstraw, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
American Musical and Dramatic Academy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity