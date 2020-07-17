77 Oregon Road

Amenities

putting green hardwood floors pool tennis court fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities pool putting green tennis court

While there are many beautiful estates in Westchester, finding one with everything this home offers and only 30 miles from NYC, is truly a rarity. Property is in the process of being furnished and will be ready by 6/15. Located in one of the most prestigious and sought after locations, this gorgeous period home sits on one of the highest elevations in Bedford NY, providing unrivaled views across the Hudson Valley. The classic brick Georgian is introduced by a long, gated, tree-lined driveway which offers supreme privacy on 64 breathtaking acres. The residence boasts an unsurpassed level of luxury and style, light-filled spaces feature custom millwork, wide hardwood floors, beautiful paneling, high ceilings & graceful archways. Grounds include a guest house, pool, cabana w/fireplace, bar area & changing room, tennis court, and putting greens. Maple, apple, pear trees further complement the grounds & create an incomparable estate setting.