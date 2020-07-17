All apartments in Westchester County
Find more places like 7 Normandy Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchester County, NY
/
7 Normandy Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

7 Normandy Road

7 Normandy Road · (914) 592-5951
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7 Normandy Road, Westchester County, NY 10603

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
WELCOME HOME to this Expanded Cape on tree-lined street in Prestigious Mayfair Acres! Entry foyer leads to Great Room including Living & Dining Area w/ Charming Arched WALL OF WINDOWS & Brick Fireplace! Beamed Ceilings, Oak Floors & Built-ins thru-out make this a HOME OF CHARACTER & COMFORT--New Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer MBR Suite w/ MBTH & adjoining Loft (Study/Office) w/ French Door to Private Veranda overlooking Landscaped Grounds. Relax & Enjoy Bar-B-Ques on the Slate Stone Patio & Sprawling Yard...PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. Walk & Bike ride throughout the neighborhood, Close to Kensico Dam & Rockerfeller Park /Trails, Convenient to Shopping, Parkways & RR...33 minutes to NYC! Blue Ribbon Valhalla Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Normandy Road have any available units?
7 Normandy Road has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Normandy Road have?
Some of 7 Normandy Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Normandy Road currently offering any rent specials?
7 Normandy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Normandy Road pet-friendly?
No, 7 Normandy Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 7 Normandy Road offer parking?
Yes, 7 Normandy Road offers parking.
Does 7 Normandy Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Normandy Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Normandy Road have a pool?
No, 7 Normandy Road does not have a pool.
Does 7 Normandy Road have accessible units?
No, 7 Normandy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Normandy Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Normandy Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Normandy Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Normandy Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7 Normandy Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Apex at 290
290 E Main St
Elmsford, NY 10523
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr
Elmsford, NY 10523
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd
Bronxville, NY 10708
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street
New Rochelle, NY 10801
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive
Tarrytown, NY 10591
The Light House
120 N Pearl St
Port Chester, NY 10573
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave
White Plains, NY 10601

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJEdgewater, NJ
Port Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYWestwood, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJHuntington Station, NYBronxville, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYHartsdale, NYSouth Nyack, NYEastchester, NY
Tuckahoe, NYSleepy Hollow, NYPiermont, NYPelham Manor, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYMount Vernon, NYIrvington, NYLarchmont, NYNew City, NYBergenfield, NJHighland Falls, NYWest Haverstraw, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
American Musical and Dramatic Academy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity