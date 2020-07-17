7 Normandy Road

Amenities

WELCOME HOME to this Expanded Cape on tree-lined street in Prestigious Mayfair Acres! Entry foyer leads to Great Room including Living & Dining Area w/ Charming Arched WALL OF WINDOWS & Brick Fireplace! Beamed Ceilings, Oak Floors & Built-ins thru-out make this a HOME OF CHARACTER & COMFORT--New Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer MBR Suite w/ MBTH & adjoining Loft (Study/Office) w/ French Door to Private Veranda overlooking Landscaped Grounds. Relax & Enjoy Bar-B-Ques on the Slate Stone Patio & Sprawling Yard...PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. Walk & Bike ride throughout the neighborhood, Close to Kensico Dam & Rockerfeller Park /Trails, Convenient to Shopping, Parkways & RR...33 minutes to NYC! Blue Ribbon Valhalla Schools!