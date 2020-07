Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated&charming colonial farmhouse on a 1/3 of an acre corner property with a touch of arts&crafts. Upon entering into the Living Rm with the original H/W Floors, there's a wonderful flow throughout which leads from the hallway into a large bright EIK w/Butcher Block Island; recessed lighting; plenty of cabinets; quartz counters&SS appliances; sliding doors to outside patios&gardens. Pocket doors from EIK leads to Formal Dining Rm w/recessed lighting&working Fireplace. An Au Pair Suite w/Bathrm is located off Hallway for privacy. Laundry Rm off hallway which includes small vanity; washer&dryer. Lots of closetsl throughout this home Wonderful flow which takes you to the 2nd Level where there is the Hallway Bathrm w/skylight; Master Bedrm En Suite w/Bathrm and Three(3)rms. Lovely home for guests and entertaining; 6-car parking in driveway. Easy access to NYC via Metro North in Scarsdale Village; bus on Ardsley Road to station; 5min walk to Greenville Elementary School!