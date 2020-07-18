All apartments in Westchester County
115 Stone Meadow
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:16 AM

115 Stone Meadow

115 Stone Meadow Court · (914) 234-4444
Location

115 Stone Meadow Court, Westchester County, NY 10590

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Spacious Studio with loft in the Oakridge Complex. New washer/dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, faucets in kitchen and bathroom, and carpeting throughout! Large living room with two story 12 foot vaulted ceilings, fireplace and sliding glass doors to private deck. Open to kitchen with both breakfast bar and dining area. Convenient laundry closet and bath. Second level loft overlooks the living area and is light and bright. Enjoy the 3 community pools and tennis. Walk to shops and easy access to commuting via the Merritt Pkwy or into Ridgefield. New washer and dryer and other appliances. Exterior updated in 2002. New paint and carpet July 2020. Resealed all stone and wood floors July 2020. All kitchen and bathroom fixtures new.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Stone Meadow have any available units?
115 Stone Meadow has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Stone Meadow have?
Some of 115 Stone Meadow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Stone Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
115 Stone Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Stone Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 115 Stone Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 115 Stone Meadow offer parking?
No, 115 Stone Meadow does not offer parking.
Does 115 Stone Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Stone Meadow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Stone Meadow have a pool?
Yes, 115 Stone Meadow has a pool.
Does 115 Stone Meadow have accessible units?
No, 115 Stone Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Stone Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Stone Meadow has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Stone Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Stone Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.
