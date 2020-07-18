115 Stone Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Spacious Studio with loft in the Oakridge Complex. New washer/dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, faucets in kitchen and bathroom, and carpeting throughout! Large living room with two story 12 foot vaulted ceilings, fireplace and sliding glass doors to private deck. Open to kitchen with both breakfast bar and dining area. Convenient laundry closet and bath. Second level loft overlooks the living area and is light and bright. Enjoy the 3 community pools and tennis. Walk to shops and easy access to commuting via the Merritt Pkwy or into Ridgefield. New washer and dryer and other appliances. Exterior updated in 2002. New paint and carpet July 2020. Resealed all stone and wood floors July 2020. All kitchen and bathroom fixtures new.