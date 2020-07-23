147 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westbury, NY

Apartment List
1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westbury
250 Post Avenue
250 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
870 sqft
Welcome To The Space At Westbury! These Upscale Apartments Are Located Above The Refurbished Westbury Theater In The Heart Of Downtown Westbury.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westbury
134 Rockaway Ave
134 Rockaway Avenue, Westbury, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2nd Flr Apt in Westbury Carle Place Schools. New W/W Carpet Eat in Kitchen Livingroom and a small Office. 2 Car Parking in Driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Westbury
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
21 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,256
1137 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
14 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1368 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Results within 5 miles of Westbury
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
9 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,889
1136 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
6 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1314 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
11 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1100 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
20 Jackson Ave
20 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1000 sqft
Beautiful corner property in the heart of Mineola, close to all transportation and groceries.... Perfect for NYU (Winthrop) students Newly renovated house all high end appliances energy saver, New Hardwood floor Plenty of storge Don't miss it

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
376 Summer Court
376 Summer Ct, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully updated "First Floor" Condo with a Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. This unit has a full basement with tons of storage closets.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
193 Hillside Avenue
193 Hillside Avenue, Williston Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Renovated 2 bedroom apartment with new bathroom. One parking space included.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
63 Jackson Avenue
63 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Mineola School District. 1st Floor of Legal 2 Family Home, Mid Block Location. Yard and Driveway Included. Half Finished Basement, Washer & Dryer.

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Roslyn Heights
36 Harding Avenue
36 Harding Avenue, Roslyn Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious Kitchen, Dining Area, Two Good Sized Bedrooms + Bonus Room. Great Location, Walk to All!

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Roslyn
1415 Old Northern Boulevard
1415 Old Northern Boulevard, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
Village Gem! Restored and Renovated Enchanting 1900 Colonial w|4 New Apartments. This Apartment is 1N that boast Wood Floors, Open kitchen and Family Room, Modern White Cabinets and Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Albertson
143 Searingtown Road
143 Searingtown Road South, Albertson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 143 Searingtown Road in Albertson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
218 Gosling Hill Drive
218 Gosling Hill Road, North Hills, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
3481 sqft
Most sought after gated Condo community. Estates I, 2 Bd.Rm 3 Bath ranch. Full finished walk out lower level. New insulation & LED high hats in the high ceilings. Sky light in owners bath. Deck in back and huge private gated court yard in front.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
1105 Jericho Turnpike
1105 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2 Bedroom Apartment Rental In Mint Condition Located On Jericho Turnpike with Living Room, Kitchen and 1 Full Bath. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Close To All Amenities!

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
168 Roosevelt Avenue
168 Roosevelt Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
New CAC with wifi. Large storage space, new stove, washer/dryer. Central vacuum.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Roslyn
61 Bryant Avenue
61 Bryant Avenue, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1155 sqft
Roslyn. Luxury 55+ rental community on picturesque Roslyn Harbor. 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit at the Horizon at Roslyn is a 24 hour doorman building with indoor garage parking, fitness center, outdoor heated pool and community room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Roslyn
300 Main Street
300 Main Street, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
Roslyn. Large First Floor 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment In Ideally Located Garden Apartment Community. Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Great Closet Space, On Site Parking And Storage Available (Add'l S). Resident Super.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
North New Hyde Park
2000 Royal Court
2000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
1940 sqft
North Hills. Fabulous Penthouse residence previously a model unit. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner residence, South East exposure. Features windows all around. Private balcony off the living and dinning room.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
12 Maglie Drive
12 Maglie Drive, Hicksville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Tenant to pay one month Real Estate Fee. Tenant to pay for heat and electric. Landlord to pay for water.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
178 Park Ave
178 Park Avenue, Hicksville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious Main Level 2 Bedrooms Apartment In A Legal 2 Family Home in Hicksville. Gas Heat & Cooking. 1-2 Parking Space On The Driveway. Washer/Dryer Included. Landlord Pays Water and Lawn Care. Separate Thermostat. Available August 1st.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
147 Main Street
147 Main Street, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1680 sqft
Recently built Luxury Building. Penthouse unit with 1680 sq ft of living space. Laundry in unit. 40 foot balcony w/ French door access. Cherrywood Kitchen,Granite Countertops, SS appliances with Harwood floors.
City Guide for Westbury, NY

During World War II, the proud little town of Westbury, Long Island, managed to gather 1,400 individuals to perform in the armed forces. That stat proved to be a staggering number as it represented 20% of the entire local citizenry. Surprisingly, it made Westbury, New York, the highest such contributor of any similar-sized locality in the United States.

This neat little chunk of Americana officially began in 1932, when Westbury finally received its town incorporation papers after a three century wait. Shortly thereafter, this quaint little burg took on a new character when its 500 residents were "invaded" by New York City's Wall Street tycoons. This alluring, rustic place, so close to the city and too good to be true, was scooped up by deep-pocketed magnates who soon created luxurious estates -- some of which are still proudly standing today. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Westbury, NY

2 bedroom apartments in Westbury are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Westbury near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Westbury that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

