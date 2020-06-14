Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

58 Apartments for rent in Valley Stream, NY with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Valley Stream renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Last updated June 14
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
49 N Central Avenue
49 North Central Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1067 sqft
One month free rent being offered as incentive.
Last updated June 14
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14
Central District
2 Units Available
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,427
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.

Last updated June 14
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

Last updated June 14
Garden City
1 Unit Available
25 Hilton Avenue
25 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
6 Bedrooms
$15,999
Magnificently Restored To It's Original Taste of Elegant s-2019, Calcutta Marble Entry With Sweeping Staircase. Formal Living Rm/Fpl. & Dining. Custom Kitchen Center Isle High End Appl's. Butler's Pantry W/Sub-Zero Refrig /Freezer & Your-Wine Refrig.

Last updated June 14
Central District
1 Unit Available
100 W Broadway Boulevard
100 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Triple Mint Duplex in Oceanfront Building Offers Private Outdoor Rooftop Parking Spot, Heated Oceanfront Pool, State of the Art Gym, Sauna, Bike Room.....

Last updated June 14
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
185 W Park Avenue
185 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
950 sqft
Bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in desirable Park Ave. Bldg. Penthouse unit with City/Bay views. Wood & ceramic floors, Cathedral ceilings, Jacuzzi bath, washer/dryer in unit. Lots of closets/storage.

Last updated June 14
East Rockaway
1 Unit Available
51 Baisley Avenue
51 Baisley Avenue, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Sunny and Spacious apartment. New Kitchen with quartz counter-tops, new appliances and New bathroom. Close to banks, gym, bagel store, pet store and train(LIRR). Wont last...

Last updated June 14
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
750 W Broadway
750 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful Ocean View Condo situated on the boardwalk in the desirable Westholme Area. Unit features 2 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths,2 Ocean View Terraces. 1 Terrace from the 1st floor living room the other from the Master Bedroom on the 2nd floor.

Last updated June 14
Central District
1 Unit Available
117 E Penn Street
117 East Penn Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2000 sqft
Mediterranean style home by the beach in Long Beach, a city in Nassau County, New York. Just south of Long Island.

Last updated February 13
Far Rockaway
1 Unit Available
120-A Beach 26th St 805
120 Beach 26th St, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Far Rockaway 2 Bedroom Beachfront Rental - Property Id: 204202 Luxury building. Stunning views from every room, upper floor, 2 bed, 1 bath with Jacuzzi tub. Washer/Dryer in unit, gym, bike room, party room, beach club, 1 parking space included.
Last updated June 14
East Garden City
16 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,307
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,712
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14
Great Neck
14 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,825
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Last updated June 14
East Garden City
11 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,535
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Last updated June 13
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,378
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14
Mineola
4 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train

Last updated June 14
Flushing
1 Unit Available
133-47 Sanford Ave
133-47 Sanford Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
950 sqft
Good condition 2 bedroom and 2 full bath condo located in center of Flushing, with large balcony . 1 min walk to Main St, near post office Library, LIRR, 7 Train, Buses, Supermarkets.

Last updated June 14
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
70-25 Yellowstone Boulevard
70-25 Yellowstone Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
Sun drenched alcove studio converted to a Jr-1Bedroom Featuring an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a beautifully renovated bath. Enjoy breath taking views of Lower Manhattan and Forest HIlls Gardens. This home is offered furnished.

Last updated June 14
Rego Park
1 Unit Available
96-11 65th Road
96-11 65th Road, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Spacious Apartment For Rent In Rego Park. The Unit Features Updated Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Ample Closet Space, And Hardwood Floors Throughout. All Utilities Are Included! Excellent Location, Walking Distance To M/R 63rd Dr.

Last updated June 14
Bayside
1 Unit Available
18-05 215 St.
18-05 215th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Totally Renovated ***No Board Approval*** Water's Edge Development Has Beautiful Pool. Newly Renovated Gym, Tennis Courts, Underground Parking. Transportation To Manhattan. Building Has A Cafe, Hair Salon And Dry Cleaner.

Last updated June 14
Flushing
1 Unit Available
40-22 College Point Boulevard
40-22 College Point Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1106 sqft
Downtown Flushing.

Last updated June 14
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
61 Bryant Avenue
61 Bryant Avenue, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roslyn. Luxury 55+ 2 Bedroom, @ 2 full Bath Rental on Roslyn Harbor. Indoor Parking, In-Ground Heated Pool, 24-Hour Doorman, Community Room and Fitness Center. Washer and Dryer are in the Unit. Virtual Tour : https://www.tourfactory.com/2073586
City Guide for Valley Stream, NY

Greetings and salutations, Valley Stream, New York apartment scavengers, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the primo destination for all your apartment hunting escapades! A quiet, peaceful little city situated a mere 15 miles from the heart of the Big Apple, Valley Stream is an ideal stomping grounds for any New Yorker looking for Manhattan-style lodgings without having to pay Manhattan-like prices. Sounds like your cup of tea (the Long Island variety, perhaps?) Sure it does! Fortunately, you...

Apartments, townhouses, and rental homes in and around Valley Stream come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from basic studio apartments for one all the way to sprawling, 1000-plus square foot townhomes for the entire family. Looking to score a rental in Valley Stream without having to pay an arm or a leg (or a finger and a toe, for that matter)? Luckily for you, a variety of 1BR apartments and houses for rent are amply available in Valley Stream Village, North Valley Stream, South Valley Stream, and North Woodmere in the $1200-$1300 range. High rollers, meanwhile, will be glad to know that a modest number of luxury townhomes/condos and multi-BR rental properties are there for the taking as well (usually for around $1700). Considering 1700 greenbacks is barely enough to score you a wet cardboard box in big brother Manhattan, we think you’ll find even the most expensive rentals in Valley Stream to be reasonably priced.

Another nifty little thing about apartments for rent in Valley Stream is that they typically come equipped with boatloads (yep, boatloads) of dynamite amenities. You practically have to be a gazillionaire to score an apartment in Manhattan that features a patio, balcony, private driveway, and in-unit laundry facilities, but in Valley Stream such digs are a dime a dozen. Other rentals in Valley Stream offer scenic views, hardwood floors, clubhouses, free tenant parking, and tons of other cool bells and whistles. And, yes, it’s actually possible to score a pet-friendly rental in Valley Stream without having to sign your life savings and your soul over to your landlord. Just come prepared with a list of previous residences, bank account info, and proof of income when you’re ready to submit a leasing app, and you’ll be kicking your feet up “On the Trail of the Rising Sun” in no time! Most property managers in Valley Stream do, however, run basic background/credit checks on prospective tenants, so if you have a history of treating your apartment like a 70s rock star’s hotel room, you’ll need a respectable co-signer to seal the deal.

Conveniently located along the Long Island Rail Roads, Valley Stream is an ideal living locale for families, singles, and retirees alike. So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for the Valley Stream, New York apartment of your dreams, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Valley Stream, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Valley Stream renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

