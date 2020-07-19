421 Brown Road

Amenities

First floor 2 BR, 1 BA rental -- Contemporary cape chalet on over 14 acres has one of the most breathtaking waterfalls in the area! At the base of this majestic waterfall is a swimming hole that is approximately 10-12 feet deep. The owner has dove off of this 20+ feet waterfall into the swimming hole below many times over the years! This secluded, private property is a piece of paradise with approximately 1000 feet of the meandering Mettacahonts Creek. The charming home has an open-concept layout with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a beautiful stone fireplace and chimney made from local quarried stone. Only 1 of the 2 bedrooms has a closet, but the owner can include an armoire for storage of clothes. Owner lives downstairs in a walk-out basement apartment. Notable custom features include: wood studs, wrap-around oak beam above the kitchen, Elmira gas-top stove with electric convection bake oven with warming box, 3/4” thick hickory floor throughout much of the home, Kodiak fireplace-insert. Fish for trout in the stream, swim in the swimming hole, hike in your backyard, or explore the nearby hiking trails and all that the Hudson Valley has to offer: 12 minutes to Ashokan Reservoir, 18 minutes to Stone Ridge, 21 minutes to Minnewaska State Park, 30 minutes to Woodstock. Home is also for sale.