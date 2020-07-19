All apartments in Ulster County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

421 Brown Road

421 Brown Road · (845) 246-3300
Location

421 Brown Road, Ulster County, NY 12461

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pool
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
First floor 2 BR, 1 BA rental -- Contemporary cape chalet on over 14 acres has one of the most breathtaking waterfalls in the area! At the base of this majestic waterfall is a swimming hole that is approximately 10-12 feet deep. The owner has dove off of this 20+ feet waterfall into the swimming hole below many times over the years! This secluded, private property is a piece of paradise with approximately 1000 feet of the meandering Mettacahonts Creek. The charming home has an open-concept layout with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a beautiful stone fireplace and chimney made from local quarried stone. Only 1 of the 2 bedrooms has a closet, but the owner can include an armoire for storage of clothes. Owner lives downstairs in a walk-out basement apartment. Notable custom features include: wood studs, wrap-around oak beam above the kitchen, Elmira gas-top stove with electric convection bake oven with warming box, 3/4” thick hickory floor throughout much of the home, Kodiak fireplace-insert. Fish for trout in the stream, swim in the swimming hole, hike in your backyard, or explore the nearby hiking trails and all that the Hudson Valley has to offer: 12 minutes to Ashokan Reservoir, 18 minutes to Stone Ridge, 21 minutes to Minnewaska State Park, 30 minutes to Woodstock. Home is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Brown Road have any available units?
421 Brown Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 421 Brown Road have?
Some of 421 Brown Road's amenities include pool, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Brown Road currently offering any rent specials?
421 Brown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Brown Road pet-friendly?
No, 421 Brown Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ulster County.
Does 421 Brown Road offer parking?
No, 421 Brown Road does not offer parking.
Does 421 Brown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Brown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Brown Road have a pool?
Yes, 421 Brown Road has a pool.
Does 421 Brown Road have accessible units?
No, 421 Brown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Brown Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Brown Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Brown Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Brown Road does not have units with air conditioning.
