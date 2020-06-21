All apartments in Tarrytown
60 Storm Street

60 Storm Street · No Longer Available
Location

60 Storm Street, Tarrytown, NY 10591

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Great pet friendly, 2 bedrooms in a multi-family house walk to all! 1,200 square feet w/ deck, renovated eat-in-kitchen, living room, full bathroom and 2 bedroom. The unit has hardwood floors throughout, pets considered, laundry room in the basement, access to the backyard, gas grill, patio table and laundry in the basement at no additional charge as long as everyone cleans up after themselves. Heat and hot water included, 1 block from main street/walk to train and village, plenty of street parking in this residential area. What a find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Storm Street have any available units?
60 Storm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarrytown, NY.
What amenities does 60 Storm Street have?
Some of 60 Storm Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Storm Street currently offering any rent specials?
60 Storm Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Storm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Storm Street is pet friendly.
Does 60 Storm Street offer parking?
Yes, 60 Storm Street does offer parking.
Does 60 Storm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Storm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Storm Street have a pool?
No, 60 Storm Street does not have a pool.
Does 60 Storm Street have accessible units?
No, 60 Storm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Storm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Storm Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Storm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Storm Street does not have units with air conditioning.
