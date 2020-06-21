60 Storm Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Great pet friendly, 2 bedrooms in a multi-family house walk to all! 1,200 square feet w/ deck, renovated eat-in-kitchen, living room, full bathroom and 2 bedroom. The unit has hardwood floors throughout, pets considered, laundry room in the basement, access to the backyard, gas grill, patio table and laundry in the basement at no additional charge as long as everyone cleans up after themselves. Heat and hot water included, 1 block from main street/walk to train and village, plenty of street parking in this residential area. What a find!