All apartments in Tarrytown
Find more places like 48 Windle Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tarrytown, NY
/
48 Windle Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

48 Windle Park

48 Windle Park · (917) 673-7745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tarrytown
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

48 Windle Park, Tarrytown, NY 10591

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2050 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 07/01/20 Large 2 Bedroom. 2 Minute Walk to Train! - Property Id: 270450

***1 MONTH BROKER FEE***
***JULY 1 AVAIL***

This apartment is on the ground floor. It will be freshly painted, carpet will be removed in the 2nd bedroom, and the floors will be waxed throughout. The kitchen will receive a new floor. The apt has a large living room that can easily accommodate a wrap around kitchen, coffee table, large area rug and entertainment system. You can easily fit a king size bed in the master bedroom. 2nd bedroom can be used as an office/nursery or a good size 2nd bedroom.

2 minute WALK TO TRAIN and all that beautiful Tarrytown has to offer. Laundry on-site. Heat and hot water included. Street or municipal parking offered.

Will rent quickly! Last two bedroom available in building.

Listed by:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Jared Wiener
New York State Licensed Associate Broker
2 Elm Place
Rye, NY 10580
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270450
Property Id 270450

(RLNE5827878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Windle Park have any available units?
48 Windle Park has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 Windle Park have?
Some of 48 Windle Park's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Windle Park currently offering any rent specials?
48 Windle Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Windle Park pet-friendly?
No, 48 Windle Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarrytown.
Does 48 Windle Park offer parking?
Yes, 48 Windle Park does offer parking.
Does 48 Windle Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Windle Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Windle Park have a pool?
No, 48 Windle Park does not have a pool.
Does 48 Windle Park have accessible units?
No, 48 Windle Park does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Windle Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Windle Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Windle Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Windle Park does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 48 Windle Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tarrytown Crossing
1202 c
Tarrytown, NY 10591

Similar Pages

Tarrytown 1 BedroomsTarrytown 2 Bedrooms
Tarrytown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTarrytown Dog Friendly Apartments
Tarrytown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJ
Glen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJFair Lawn, NJPort Chester, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NYWaldwick, NJMaywood, NJLeonia, NJWood-Ridge, NJ
Nyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJPomona, NYHartsdale, NYCliffside Park, NJManorhaven, NYPaterson, NJPort Washington, NYByram, CTHawthorne, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
American Musical and Dramatic Academy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity