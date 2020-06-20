48 Windle Park

Amenities

on-site laundry parking some paid utils carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available 07/01/20 Large 2 Bedroom. 2 Minute Walk to Train! - Property Id: 270450



***1 MONTH BROKER FEE***

***JULY 1 AVAIL***



This apartment is on the ground floor. It will be freshly painted, carpet will be removed in the 2nd bedroom, and the floors will be waxed throughout. The kitchen will receive a new floor. The apt has a large living room that can easily accommodate a wrap around kitchen, coffee table, large area rug and entertainment system. You can easily fit a king size bed in the master bedroom. 2nd bedroom can be used as an office/nursery or a good size 2nd bedroom.



2 minute WALK TO TRAIN and all that beautiful Tarrytown has to offer. Laundry on-site. Heat and hot water included. Street or municipal parking offered.



Will rent quickly! Last two bedroom available in building.



Listed by:



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Jared Wiener

New York State Licensed Associate Broker

2 Elm Place

Rye, NY 10580

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270450

Property Id 270450



(RLNE5827878)