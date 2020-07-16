/
55 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Syosset, NY
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
71 West Neck Road
71 West Neck Road, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
Spacious Second Floor Apartment in Charming Colonial, Located In the Heart Of Huntington Village, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Small Office, Attic For Storage, Use Of Unfinished Basement, Shared Washer/Dryer In Basement, Walking Distance To Village, Shops,
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
245 Main Street
245 Main Street, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
800 sqft
Opportunity to live in the Heart of downtown Huntington. Luxury Living offered with Soaring Ceilings, Hi-Hat lighting, hardwood floors and ample natural light: great views of Main Street from Living Room windows.Large bedroom, with walk-in closet.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
96 South Street
96 South Street, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Renovated and spacious 1 bedroom apartment. Kitchen, bath and flooring have all been updated. Central a/c and heat with a separate thermostat. Rear southwest exposure make this apartment quiet and bright.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
New Cassel
87
87 New York Avenue, New Cassel, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,975
1000 sqft
Available on a weekly or monthly basis (5 night minimum, 3 month max).
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
30 Stewart Avenue
30 Stewart Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,000
The Crown Jewel of Huntington Village. This spacious one bedroom, one bath is designed for the modern lifestyle. In unit washer dryer, wine fridge, stainless appliances, quartz counters, bar seating, walk-in closet and high end finishes.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
37 East Main Street
37 East Main Street, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,625
comfortable 1 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor. bright EIK, carpeted living room & bedroom. Landlord pays heat.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
70 Jerusalem Avenue
70 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom Apartment, Recently Renovated, Living Room, Updated Kitchen Combo, NEW STOVE TO BE INSTALLED
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
35 Broadway
35 South Broadway, Hicksville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Hicksville's First Luxury Rental Building. Curated amenities, high end finishes and open concept floor plans designed for the modern lifestyle.
1 of 7
Last updated March 12 at 01:03 AM
1 Unit Available
Bethpage
36 Central Blvd
36 Central Boulevard, Bethpage, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Eat In Kitchen
1 of 23
Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
5 Units Available
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,104
824 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
1 of 42
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,084
831 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
1 of 13
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
6 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,657
874 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
30 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,924
1038 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
20 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,774
765 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
19 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,385
992 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
1 of 43
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
199 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,599
749 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
13 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,110
905 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,845
933 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
1 of 32
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
$
6 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
66 Gordon Ave
66 Gordon Avenue, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
Gorgeous Apartment with Large Rooms! Heat is Included! Yard Use! FIREPLACE IS FOR SHOW ONLY! One small dog under 10 lbs. or cat negotiable.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
307 W Shore Road
307 West Shore Road, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Second floor 1 bedroom apartment with incredible western and eastern waterviews of Huntington Harbor. Shared entry in multi family building. Eat in kitchen with gas cooking and full bath.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
711 Willis Avenue
711 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Top Floor Unit. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Indoor Parking
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.
