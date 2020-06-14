50 Apartments for rent in Syosset, NY with garage

"I wish that I was back in Oyster Bay / takin' it easy...Oh yeah..." - "Oyster Bay" by Billy Joel

Syosset is a hamlet located in Nassau County, New York, in the town of Oyster Bay on the north shore of Long Island. Wow, that's a mouthful! But all of the classifications help to geographically hone in on the exact location within this densely populated part of the country. For all intents and purposes, Syosset is basically a distant suburb of New York City, and many residents here use it as a place to rest their heads while they commute into the city for work every day. It's a pretty ritzy place to live, but it does offer a peaceful and pretty refuge for folks who'd rather not cram everything they own into a 700-sq.-ft. studio apartment in New York City. See more