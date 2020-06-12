/
3 bedroom apartments
123 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Syosset, NY
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Syosset
1 Unit Available
66 Terrehans Lane
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 66 Terrehans Lane in Syosset. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Syosset
1 Unit Available
200 Split Rock Rd
200 Split Rock Road, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1907 sqft
Beautiful Oversized North Syosset Brick Split. It Features 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths. Eat In Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Large Living Room, Huge Den W/Sliding Door to Back Yard. Finished Basement, Attached Garage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Syosset
1 Unit Available
35 Willis Avenue
35 Willis Avenue, Syosset, NY
Mint Condition, Mid-Block Young Colonial Houses 4 Beds, 3.5 Bath. Walking Distance to Train Station.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Syosset
1 Unit Available
6 Arizona Avenue
6 Arizona Avenue, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1396 sqft
Sun drenched rooms with a huge backyard. Large living room, formal dining, Eat-in-Kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Huge Master bedroom on the main floor. Hardwood Floors, Reverse Coil System For Central air and Heating system.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Syosset
1 Unit Available
134 Southwood Circle
134 Southwood Circle, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Renovated 3 Bdrm Ranch in Syosset Groves! Immediate Occupancy!Great location! New Kitchen & Fbth plus central air!Lg Backyard! Close to shopping & transportation! South Groves Elem/HBT Middle. Landscaping incl/snow removal not incl. Won't last!
Results within 1 mile of Syosset
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
17 Honved St
17 Honved Street, Hicksville, NY
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch, Updated Kitchen, Full Bathroom, Finished Basement.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
93 E End Ave
93 East End Avenue, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in Hicksville with Syosset school district. Huge full basement. This house also has an attached one car garage wooden floors thru out the Living/dining room, Many Extras.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Muttontown
1 Unit Available
14 Buckingham Court
14 Buckingham Court, Muttontown, NY
An Elegant And Stunning 7000 S.Ft Luxury Estate In Stone Hill Of Muttontown. This Estate Is A Showpiece Of Craftsmanship And Serene Privacy. An Awe-Inspiring Masterpiece Built With The Finest Finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
162 Birchwood Park Drive
162 Birchwood Park Drive, Jericho, NY
Expanded Eldorado W Grand Foyer leading to spacious & bright living room. This Marvelous 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom. Features Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights, Marble Fpl, Hw Floors, F dining, EIK + breakfast area and w. granite counters, stainless appls.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
7 Julian Street
7 Julian Street, Hicksville, NY
Hicksville. Mint Updated Spacious Rental Home In The Heart Of Hicksville. Big Fenced -In Backyard Big Backyard, Basement, Laundry, Attached Garage, Immaculate Home!. Must See.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
2 Kay St
2 Kay Street, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1557 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2 Kay St in Jericho. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
4 Willow Place
4 Willow Place, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Fabulous Split In North Hicksville Mid Block Location 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths, Eik With Ss Appliances, Skylights, Hi Hats, Hardwood Floors, Tenant Responsible For All The Utilities.
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
36 Middle Ln
36 Middle Lane, Jericho, NY
The best location in East Birchwood, walking to school, library,CVS,shopping...
Results within 5 miles of Syosset
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Levittown
1 Unit Available
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
76 Jerusalem Avenue
76 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedroom Home For Rent. Each Room Has Its Own Entrance. Completely Gut Renovated, Brand New Floors, New Bathroom, New High End Kitchen With Quartz & Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint, Like New Roof, Well Maintained Boiler.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Levittown
1 Unit Available
4 Mason Court
4 Mason Court, Levittown, NY
House Is Located In A Beautiful Cul-De-Sac. Fenced Backyard. Recently Upgraded, 4 Ductless Ac, Wood Floor On The Upper Level. Tiles On The Lower Level. Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen With Vent Out Wall-Mounted Range Hood.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Levittown
1 Unit Available
12 Family Lane
12 Family Lane, Levittown, NY
Well maintained expanded ranch style with over sized living rm & great rm new eik with a bay window & fireplace Nice quiet child friendly neighborhood convenient to all! a master br on the main level & another master br upstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
6 Livingston Ave
6 Livingston Avenue, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 Livingston Ave in Jericho. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
95 E John Street
95 East John Street, Hicksville, NY
Freshly painted Updated kitchen,finished hard woof floors,Spacious 2 story home,4 beds,2 bathroom, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available. Close to LIRR Train Station. Call Today to tour this home!.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
51 Friendly Road
51 Friendly Road, Hicksville, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 51 Friendly Road in Hicksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
1 Murray
1 Murray Road, Hicksville, NY
Beautiful house available July 1st. Close to amenities
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
39 Michigan Dr
39 Michigan Drive, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Hicksville with Bethpage school district. Huge full finished basement with laundry, outside entrance, bathroom, large open area, and additional room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Plainedge
1 Unit Available
5 Martin Road
5 South Martin Road, Plainedge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Expanded Ranch features, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Eat-In-Kitchen w/Dining Area, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Full Finished Basement with Washer/Dryer and Full Bath, Large Yard, Detached Garage.
