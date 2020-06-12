5 Center Street

Amenities

Located on a quiet street, close to Suffern's downtown, you won't want to miss this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 full bath rental. Most of the rooms are freshly painted greige with white trim and doors throughout the first floor and lower level. Layout includes side entrance with foyer and coat closet and steps up to a remodeled kitchen with cream cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tiled back-splash. Large dining area allows for easy entertaining and offers french door access to a spacious living room complete with additional alcove for office or playroom area. Bedroom maintains double wide, mirrored closet and access to the backyard. Remodeled bathroom and linen closet complete this level. Downstairs, you'll discover a large family room, second bedroom with full egress window and remodeled bathroom with shower over the tub. There is a private laundry area offering side by side washer and dryer and large storage room. The backyard is available for grilling or outdoor fun, and although the driveway allows parking for your cars, the garage is not included. This is a 2 family home. There is a 1 bedroom unit upstairs.