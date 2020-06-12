All apartments in Suffern
Find more places like 5 Center Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Suffern, NY
/
5 Center Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

5 Center Street

5 Center Street · (845) 461-1843
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Suffern
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5 Center Street, Suffern, NY 10901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Located on a quiet street, close to Suffern's downtown, you won't want to miss this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 full bath rental. Most of the rooms are freshly painted greige with white trim and doors throughout the first floor and lower level. Layout includes side entrance with foyer and coat closet and steps up to a remodeled kitchen with cream cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tiled back-splash. Large dining area allows for easy entertaining and offers french door access to a spacious living room complete with additional alcove for office or playroom area. Bedroom maintains double wide, mirrored closet and access to the backyard. Remodeled bathroom and linen closet complete this level. Downstairs, you'll discover a large family room, second bedroom with full egress window and remodeled bathroom with shower over the tub. There is a private laundry area offering side by side washer and dryer and large storage room. The backyard is available for grilling or outdoor fun, and although the driveway allows parking for your cars, the garage is not included. This is a 2 family home. There is a 1 bedroom unit upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Center Street have any available units?
5 Center Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Center Street have?
Some of 5 Center Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 Center Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 5 Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suffern.
Does 5 Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 5 Center Street does offer parking.
Does 5 Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Center Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Center Street have a pool?
No, 5 Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 Center Street have accessible units?
No, 5 Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Center Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Center Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Center Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Center Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5 Center Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Suffern 1 Bedrooms
Suffern Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYHackensack, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJ
Upper Montclair, NJRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJCaldwell, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJPearl River, NYIrvington, NY
Highland Lake, NJAirmont, NYButler, NJHastings-on-Hudson, NYSleepy Hollow, NYHighland Falls, NYWoodbury, NYWest Haverstraw, NYWarwick, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity