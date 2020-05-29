251 Jackson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Single Family Home Rental in Smithtown School District! Completely Renovated Ranch Conveniently Located Close To All! HUGE Detached 2 Car Garage! Open Floor-Plan With Cathedral Ceilings in Living Room & Kitchen; Perfect For Entertaining! Custom Kitchen w/ Brand-New Stainless Steel Appliances & Quartz Counter-Tops! Freshly Stained Hardwood Flooring In Every Room! Brand New Doors, Custom Molding & Hi-Hats Throughout! New Hi-End Cedar Spectrum Siding w/ Stone Trim & White Scalloped Peaks! New Architectural Shingle 25-Year Roof, New CAC, New In Ground Sprinklers, New Windows, New Gutters! Flat, Level Yard w/ Large Cambridge Stone Patio! Smithtown School District.