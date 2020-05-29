All apartments in St. James
Find more places like 251 Jackson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. James, NY
/
251 Jackson Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

251 Jackson Avenue

251 Jackson Avenue North · (631) 656-6600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. James
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

251 Jackson Avenue North, St. James, NY 11780
St. James

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Family Home Rental in Smithtown School District! Completely Renovated Ranch Conveniently Located Close To All! HUGE Detached 2 Car Garage! Open Floor-Plan With Cathedral Ceilings in Living Room & Kitchen; Perfect For Entertaining! Custom Kitchen w/ Brand-New Stainless Steel Appliances & Quartz Counter-Tops! Freshly Stained Hardwood Flooring In Every Room! Brand New Doors, Custom Molding & Hi-Hats Throughout! New Hi-End Cedar Spectrum Siding w/ Stone Trim & White Scalloped Peaks! New Architectural Shingle 25-Year Roof, New CAC, New In Ground Sprinklers, New Windows, New Gutters! Flat, Level Yard w/ Large Cambridge Stone Patio! Smithtown School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Jackson Avenue have any available units?
251 Jackson Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 251 Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 251 Jackson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
251 Jackson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 251 Jackson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. James.
Does 251 Jackson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 251 Jackson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 251 Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Jackson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Jackson Avenue have a pool?
No, 251 Jackson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 251 Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 251 Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 Jackson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 251 Jackson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 Jackson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 251 Jackson Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. James 1 BedroomsSt. James 2 Bedrooms
St. James 3 BedroomsSt. James Apartments with Balcony
St. James Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTGlen Cove, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NY
Huntington Station, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYBayville, NYOyster Bay, NYPort Jefferson, NYMiller Place, NYOld Greenwich, CTSmithtown, NY
West Islip, NYIslandia, NYFarmingdale, NYRiverside, CTShirley, NYEast Meadow, NYSyosset, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYRemsenburg-Speonk, NYLevittown, NYJericho, NYMastic Beach, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity