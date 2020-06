Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool new construction

Rented through Labor Day - OFF SEASON RENTAL The Perfect Place To Enjoy a North Fork Vacation! Beautiful New Home In Bay Front Community. Open Living Room With Fireplace And Flat Screen Tv. Open Dining Room And Kitchen With Easy Access To Covered Porch, Private Backyard w/ heated salt water inground Pool. Master Bedroom Suite On 1st Floor, Additional Master Suite On 2nd Floor As Well As 2 Additional Bedrooms And Full Bath. Short Walk To A Gorgeous Bay Haven Association Beach Right At The End Of The Street.