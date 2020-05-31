All apartments in Southold
Find more places like 200 Gin Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southold, NY
/
200 Gin Lane
Last updated May 31 2020 at 7:48 PM

200 Gin Lane

200 Gin Lane · (631) 765-5333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southold
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

200 Gin Lane, Southold, NY 11971
Southold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Rented June, July & Aug-LD. Beautifully Appointed Beach House. Bay Haven Homeowners Association Private Beach At End Of Street. Spacious Home Featuring State Of The Art Sound System Throughout, Master-En-Suite, Lr W/ 50" Flat Screen TV, Dr And Gourmet Kitchen. Two Large 2nd Floor Br, One Includes A Deck Overlooking Private Yard. Second Floor Has Inviting Loft Seating Area. Entertain In A Charming Screened In Porch Or Fully Equipped Outdoor Deck. Close Proximity To Southold Public Beaches And Southold Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Gin Lane have any available units?
200 Gin Lane has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 Gin Lane have?
Some of 200 Gin Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Gin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
200 Gin Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Gin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 200 Gin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southold.
Does 200 Gin Lane offer parking?
No, 200 Gin Lane does not offer parking.
Does 200 Gin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Gin Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Gin Lane have a pool?
No, 200 Gin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 200 Gin Lane have accessible units?
No, 200 Gin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Gin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Gin Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Gin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Gin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 200 Gin Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southold 3 BedroomsSouthold Apartments with Balcony
Southold Apartments with ParkingSouthold Apartments with Pool
Southold Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTNew London, CT
Stratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTHampton Bays, NYPawcatuck, CTRiverhead, NYFarmingville, NYWallingford Center, CTCutchogue, NY
Essex Village, CTEast Quogue, NYSt. James, NYGuilford Center, CTPort Jefferson, NYMiller Place, NYMadison Center, CTSmithtown, NYBranford Center, CTIslandia, NYGreenport, NYShirley, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordThree Rivers Community College
University of New Haven
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity