200 Gin Lane

Amenities
Rented June, July & Aug-LD. Beautifully Appointed Beach House. Bay Haven Homeowners Association Private Beach At End Of Street. Spacious Home Featuring State Of The Art Sound System Throughout, Master-En-Suite, Lr W/ 50" Flat Screen TV, Dr And Gourmet Kitchen. Two Large 2nd Floor Br, One Includes A Deck Overlooking Private Yard. Second Floor Has Inviting Loft Seating Area. Entertain In A Charming Screened In Porch Or Fully Equipped Outdoor Deck. Close Proximity To Southold Public Beaches And Southold Village.