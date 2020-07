Amenities

RENTAL PERMIT PENDING. There's nothing like summer at Reydon Shores! The Beach, The Bay, The Boating! Highly sought after waterfront community with private 1000 feet of beach on Southold Bay. Great vacation home with sun-porch dining, central A/C for those hot summer days, great back yard with BBQ patio! $12,000 August -- LD, $11,000 September 9-October 7 or whole period for $22,000.