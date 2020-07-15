/
south floral park
194 Apartments for rent in South Floral Park, NY📍
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
South Floral Park
381 Marguerite Avenue
381 Marguerite Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 2 large bedrooms, 2 bath with Jacuzzi Rental is Floral Park. Home features cathedral ceilings, CAC , Gas fireplace, and Large Eat-In Kitchen. All utilities are included in rent. 1 Parking spot included.
Last updated February 28 at 11:38 PM
1 Unit Available
South Floral Park
33 Kingston Ave.
33 Kingston Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 33 Kingston Ave. in South Floral Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
South Floral Park
320 Marguerite Ave
320 Marguerite Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great Deal! Landlord will Include Warranty for Repairs Too! Full House Rental. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Gas Cooking, Full Finished Basement with an Outside Entrance.
Results within 1 mile of South Floral Park
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Floral Park
73 Elizabeth Street
73 Elizabeth Street, Floral Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1092 sqft
Mint 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment on the 1st flr & Basement of a 2 Family House. Full Finished Basement with laundry rm included. The Apartment was Fully renovated. There is a 1 Car Garage and driveway parking for 2 cars.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Elmont
233 Meacham Ave
233 Meacham Avenue, Elmont, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 233 Meacham Ave in Elmont. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Floral Park
65 Webster St
65 Webster Street, Floral Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
4000 sqft
One Bedroom; EIK; Living Room; Full Bathroom. Clean and Updated Apartment
Results within 5 miles of South Floral Park
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
10 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,084
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
7 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,657
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
31 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,825
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1203 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,401
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
9 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,042
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
6 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellerose Floral Park
85-26 241st Street
85-26 241st Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful, bright, sunny and large three bedroom apartment available in Bellerose! This unit features an updated kitchen, updated full baths, an eat in kitchen, living room, dining combo and is located in School District #26.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
85 Mineola Blvd
85 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Fantastic brand new 2 bedroom apartment! All new appliances, New Bathroom, new ductless air conditioners in every room,new floors, New Electric, new plumbing, New windows, walk in closet. small dog/cat allowed. Cable allowed. Immediate occupancy.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
251-08 Memphis Ave
251-08 Memphis Avenue, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful first floor four bedroom apartment centrally located to all. Spacious closet in all rooms.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
214-08 104th Ave
214-08 104th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Renovated two bedrooms apt. *All Information Deemed Reliable Must Be Re-Verified By Tenant(s)**
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
80-34 223 Street
80-34 223rd Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1700 sqft
Introducing Beautiful, Sun-drenched, Well Maintained Tudor for rent on a manicured 7500 sq ft lot. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen is being updated and will have new appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Laurelton
219-34 143rd Avenue
21934 143rd Ave, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Split Level 3 Bedroom Apt. with 2 1/2 Bathrooms. Close to Transportation/Shopping Mall LAURELTON LIRR Train Station and major shopping areas. Close to Green Acres Mall 2 Blocks from Laurelton Train Station (LIRR).
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
219-20 104th Ave
219-20 104th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
This Beautiful Apartment Features 2 Large Bedrooms, Living/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen And A Full Bathroom. In Excellent Condition With Plenty Of Street Parking. Close To Shopping, Schools, Public Transportation and Places Of Worship.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
58-08 219th St
58-08 219th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
The whole house will be fresh-painted , a brand new bathroom will be done by week in July. Best deal in Bayside. Following utilities are not included: gas, electric, water. Only steps to everything. Won't last!
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
710 1st Avenue
710 1st Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Eat In Kitchen, Dining Room, 3 Bedrooms, Master Bedroom with Bath, Full Bath. Use of Small Backyard Included
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
255 Mineola Blvd
255 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Very nice apartment, near bus, RR, park, schools and library
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
711 Willis Avenue
711 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Top Floor Unit. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Indoor Parking
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the South Floral Park area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
