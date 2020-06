Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming Cape style home with newly finished hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and bath, a beautiful yard and in the Somers School District. Move right in to this adorable home with 2 nicely sized bedrooms and flex space upstairs that can be used as a an additional bedroom, home office, playroom or whatever fits your needs. A side porch and level, fenced yard make for easy summer entertaining. Close to highway, trains and schools.