3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:12 AM
100 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seaford, NY
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,874
1247 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
2377 Lancaster Street
2377 Lancaster Street, East Meadow, NY
Updated 4 BR Cape! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath cape. Eat in Kitchen features new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Living room features wood floors and lots of natural light.
1 of 1
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
South Bellmore
2444 Seebode Court
2444 Seebode Court, Bellmore, NY
Large colonial On cul de sac! Large living room and dining room with OSE to a patio and backyard, Large kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, family room, 4 large bedrooms (Ensuite MBR w/walk-n-closet), High
1 of 18
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Levittown
4 Mason Court
4 Mason Court, Levittown, NY
House Is Located In A Beautiful Cul-De-Sac. Fenced Backyard. Recently Upgraded, 4 Ductless Ac, Wood Floor On The Upper Level. Tiles On The Lower Level. Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen With Vent Out Wall-Mounted Range Hood.
1 of 13
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
194 Spindle Road
194 Spindle Road, Hicksville, NY
Prime Location, 4 Bedroom and 2 Full Baths, Granite Kitchen, Dining Room, Living room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
39 Michigan Dr
39 Michigan Drive, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Hicksville with Bethpage school district. Huge full finished basement with laundry, outside entrance, bathroom, large open area, and additional room.
1 of 15
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Old Bethpage
5 Denton Pl
5 Denton Place, East Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Large home with privacy and comfort; excellent condition, recent updates, large fenced in yard, ample parking for 4-5 cars, rear deck, located on a quiet street is available immediately.
1 of 15
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
1 Murray
1 Murray Road, Hicksville, NY
Must See!!!!! Beautiful huge 4 bedroom with 2 bathrooms located in the heart of Hicksville. In House Laundry Room House available July 1st. Close to Mall, Grocery and Restaurants . Including 4 Car parking
1 of 11
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
51 Friendly Road
51 Friendly Road, Hicksville, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 51 Friendly Road in Hicksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Levittown
154 Kingfisher Rd
154 Kingfisher Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Newly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. First floor features living room w/fireplace, in wall a/c unit, EIK w/granite counter top, dishwasher & microwave, bathroom, 2 bedrooms w/large closets, separate office w/rear entrance.
1 of 12
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
61 Spindle Rd
61 Spindle Road, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Spacious, well maintained house close to public pool, Fork Ln ES and shopping. Lots of storage. Credit and background check through NTN required.
1 of 10
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Levittown
222 Stephen Street
222 Stephen Street, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1733 sqft
Pet-Friendly, Big, Beautiful, Open And Bright Brick Split Backing Nature Preserve In The Westbrook Park Section Of Levittown With East Meadow Schools.
1 of 14
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
925 Fulton Street
925 Fulton Street, Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Welcome home! Updated and Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment on 2nd Floor of Large Corner Property Home. Located conveniently on Route 109 with access to shopping centers and public transportation nearby.
1 of 18
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
151 Scooter Lane
151 Scooter Lane, Hicksville, NY
Updated 4 BR farm ranch available immediately. Pergo Floors in LR & EIK. Carpeting throughout bedrooms. Updated kitchen w/new stove. Updated bathrooms. 2 bedrooms on main level with full bath and 2 bedrooms on 2nd floor with 1/2 bath.
1 of 18
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Levittown
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.
1 of 8
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
North Bellmore
2369 Lincoln St
2369 Lincoln Street, North Bellmore, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape On A Nice Residential Block. It Includes A Huge Updated Eik, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Unfinished Full Basement. It Includes Electric. Small Behave Dod/ Cat Accepted. New Carpets Installed.
1 of 5
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
611 Bellmore Avenue
611 Bellmore Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
finished basement. bath 3 bedroom ranch. whole house
1 of 9
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Levittown
109 Periwinkle Road
109 Periwinkle Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Spacious mint 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath colonial with detached garage. All new wood floors, freshly painted, owner maintains landscaping, cable ready, alarm system. Tenant must use oil company contracted to burner. In ground sprinkler system.
1 of 7
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Bethpage
9 Bishop Court
9 Bishop Court, Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9 Bishop Court in Bethpage. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
North Amityville
16 Dorset Court
16 Dorset Court, East Farmingdale, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Dorset Court in East Farmingdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
16 Frank Ave
16 Frank Avenue, South Farmingdale, NY
Recently Renovated Split Level 4-5 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental Home. Fenced Backyard With A Lot Of Play Space For Kids. Garage Converted To Bedroom. Office In Lower Level Of Home, With A Large Room; which Can Be Made Into 5th Bedroom Or Den.
1 of 9
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Levittown
267 Elm Dr. S Dr
267 Elm Drive South, Levittown, NY
Beautifully Renovated Ranch! Hardwood Floors Throughout 1st Floor! 2 Zone Heating! New Appliances! Enormous Garage! Concrete Patio In Backyard Perfect For Bbq! 10 Minutes From Numc. 15 Minutes From Hofstra & Ncc.
1 of 18
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Salisbury
105 Hardy Ln
105 Hardy Lane, Salisbury, NY
Mint Exp Ranch In Salisbury/ East Meadow Schools! 1800 Sq Ft Of Living Space! New Diamond Eik W/SS Appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Bethpage
108 S Sheridan Ave
108 Sheridan Avenue, Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful first floor, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, nice size kitchen, large living room, partial use of the basement, access to the laundry, 1 car garage, use of the yard. Close to all!
