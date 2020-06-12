/
3 bedroom apartments
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Schenectady, NY
Eastern Avenue
1 Unit Available
100 Irving St
100 Irving Street, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$950
3BR Newly Rehabbed-Section8 WELCOME! - Property Id: 274422 To Schedule Your Showing TODAY Visit: www.capitalregionrentals.
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
3336 McDonald Avenue
3336 Mcdonald Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1638 sqft
This delightful home located in Schenectady, NY is now available.
Union Street
1 Unit Available
814 HAMPTON AV
814 Hampton Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Location at its best! A quick and convenient walk to lovely Central Park and within walking distance to shopping and hospital! Recently remodeled and spacious flat with open floor plan and beautiful hardwood floors all throughout.
Mont Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1106 3RD AV
1106 Third Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
This recently renovated 2nd Floor Apartment, 3 bedrooms, living room, eating area, working kitchen features newer appliances, wood laminate flooring and tiled bath and kitchen.
Eastern Avenue
1 Unit Available
828 PLYMOUTH AV
828 Plymouth Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Large 3 bedroom, 1st floor apartment convenient to everything. The gleaming hardwood floors and beautiful original woodwork will invite you to make this your new home. No Smoking. No Pets - Please Do Not Ask.
1 Unit Available
2405 Rosa Road, Ridge Manor Court Unit 2009
2405 Rosa Road, Schenectady County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1440 sqft
Niskayuna Schools - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with attached garage. 1440 Sq ft, central air, washer & dryer in each unit. Each Unit has an outside patio to enjoy. Building three has two acres of forest at rear.
Campus Area
4 Units Available
Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
938 sqft
Off-Campus housing located just one block away from SUNY Albany, Auden Albany provides students with newly renovated and fully furnished residences and access to a diverse range of modern amenities.
25 Units Available
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1149 sqft
QUIET ELEGANCE & DISTINCTIVE CHARM OF OLD ENGLAND Towering pines and acres of lush landscaping welcome you to the gracious country life of London Square & Blue Spruce.
1 Unit Available
7 Jermain Street
7 Jermain Street, Albany, NY
GORGEOUS 5 BR HOUSE w/ Washer Dryer - Gorgeous 5 BR house with Washer and Dryer in the unit, Huge bedrooms, small yard and parking avail June 15! (RLNE5833399)
Upper Washington Avenue
1 Unit Available
971 Washington Avenue
971 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
5 bedroom house with Den and 1.5 bathrooms available June 2020. - Gorgeous 5 bedroom House 1.
Melrose
1 Unit Available
113 Eileen Street
113 Eileen Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bathroom House Available June 1 - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house rental available June 1!! Updated kitchen, beautiful wood floors, patio and porch, updated kitchen, off street parking places and fenced yard.
1 Unit Available
13 GARDEN TERR
13 Garden Terrace, Colonie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous open floor plan, town home in the village of Colonie, 3 bed, 2 full bath, gas fireplace, SS appliances, large deck, vaulted ceilings, large unfinished basement with washer/dryer, garbage disposal, tilt-in easy wash windows and more! Lawn
1 Unit Available
10 GARDEN TERR
10 Garden Terrace, Colonie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous open floor plan, town home in the village of Colonie, 3 bed, 2 full bath, gas fireplace, SS appliances, large deck, vaulted ceilings, large unfinished basement with washer/dryer, garbage disposal, tilt-in easy wash windows and more! Lawn
1 Unit Available
20 GARDEN TERR
20 Garden Terrace, Colonie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous open floor plan, town home in the village of Colonie, 3 bed, 2 full bath, gas fireplace, SS appliances, large deck, vaulted ceilings, large unfinished basement with washer/dryer, garbage disposal, tilt-in easy wash windows and more! Lawn
1 Unit Available
15 SURFWOOD DR
15 Surfwood Dr, Albany County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 1st Floor Apartment in South Colonie School District with many upgrades. Convenient location to major highways, restaurants and shops.
