All apartments in Sayville
Find more places like 61 Cliff Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sayville, NY
/
61 Cliff Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:20 PM

61 Cliff Avenue

61 Cliff Avenue · (646) 506-9286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

61 Cliff Avenue, Sayville, NY 11782
Sayville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This delightful home located in Sayville, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, with spacious driveway, upgraded kitchen, polished bathroom vanity, high ceilings, carpeted bedrooms, window coverings, large patio deck with plenty of room for activities, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Cliff Avenue have any available units?
61 Cliff Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 Cliff Avenue have?
Some of 61 Cliff Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Cliff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
61 Cliff Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Cliff Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 Cliff Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 61 Cliff Avenue offer parking?
No, 61 Cliff Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 61 Cliff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Cliff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Cliff Avenue have a pool?
No, 61 Cliff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 61 Cliff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 61 Cliff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Cliff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Cliff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Cliff Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Cliff Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 61 Cliff Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYEast Patchogue, NY
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYNesconset, NYIslandia, NYEast Islip, NYFarmingville, NYSelden, NYSmithtown, NYSt. James, NY
Yaphank, NYBellport, NYBay Shore, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYMiller Place, NYShirley, NYWest Islip, NYRocky Point, NYPort Jefferson, NYMastic Beach, NYBabylon, NYWest Babylon, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity