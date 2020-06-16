61 Cliff Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This delightful home located in Sayville, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, with spacious driveway, upgraded kitchen, polished bathroom vanity, high ceilings, carpeted bedrooms, window coverings, large patio deck with plenty of room for activities, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.



Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!



*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.