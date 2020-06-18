All apartments in Saratoga Springs
39 Ludlow St

39 Ludlow Street · (518) 867-9327
Location

39 Ludlow Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1395 · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Charming Victorian - Pretty In Pink - 1 BR - Property Id: 170476

This Eastside cutie is quaint and full of charm. This unit offers original hardwoods, gas heat, dishwasher, off-street parking, walk-up attic storage, W/D, a yard view, and one of the nicest porches in Saratoga. There is a garden cottage on the property for your storage needs. The grounds are beautiful. The unit is on the second floor with private entry. The building is situated on a quiet Norman Rockwell like street, close to both downtown Saratoga Springs and the Saratoga Race Track. Super quick access to the Northway. Cats a possibility with references and deposit. New windows just installed. Great location and very quiet neighbors.

Rent- $1395 Security Deposit - $1395 Lease Term: 1 YR

- Call forCall Deb or Ken for a showing at (518) 886-8806
(518) 867-9327 (c)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170476
Property Id 170476

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5709473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Ludlow St have any available units?
39 Ludlow St has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39 Ludlow St have?
Some of 39 Ludlow St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Ludlow St currently offering any rent specials?
39 Ludlow St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Ludlow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 Ludlow St is pet friendly.
Does 39 Ludlow St offer parking?
Yes, 39 Ludlow St does offer parking.
Does 39 Ludlow St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Ludlow St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Ludlow St have a pool?
No, 39 Ludlow St does not have a pool.
Does 39 Ludlow St have accessible units?
No, 39 Ludlow St does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Ludlow St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Ludlow St has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Ludlow St have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Ludlow St does not have units with air conditioning.
