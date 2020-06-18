39 Ludlow St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Charming Victorian - Pretty In Pink - 1 BR - Property Id: 170476



This Eastside cutie is quaint and full of charm. This unit offers original hardwoods, gas heat, dishwasher, off-street parking, walk-up attic storage, W/D, a yard view, and one of the nicest porches in Saratoga. There is a garden cottage on the property for your storage needs. The grounds are beautiful. The unit is on the second floor with private entry. The building is situated on a quiet Norman Rockwell like street, close to both downtown Saratoga Springs and the Saratoga Race Track. Super quick access to the Northway. Cats a possibility with references and deposit. New windows just installed. Great location and very quiet neighbors.



Rent- $1395 Security Deposit - $1395 Lease Term: 1 YR



- Call forCall Deb or Ken for a showing at (518) 886-8806

(518) 867-9327 (c)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170476

Property Id 170476



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5709473)