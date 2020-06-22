11 MAXWELL DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with excellent in-town location! This home features beautiful hardwood floors, a gas fireplace in the living room, and an updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Master suite on the second floor with master bath and walk-in closet. Enjoy relaxing on the covered front porch & entertaining on the large back deck just off the dining room. Attached two car garage. Located in desirable Westway Farms neighborhood and close to downtown Saratoga Springs restaurants & shopping, parks, trails & more!