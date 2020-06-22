All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 PM

11 MAXWELL DR

11 Maxwell Drive · (518) 744-6693
Location

11 Maxwell Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with excellent in-town location! This home features beautiful hardwood floors, a gas fireplace in the living room, and an updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Master suite on the second floor with master bath and walk-in closet. Enjoy relaxing on the covered front porch & entertaining on the large back deck just off the dining room. Attached two car garage. Located in desirable Westway Farms neighborhood and close to downtown Saratoga Springs restaurants & shopping, parks, trails & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 MAXWELL DR have any available units?
11 MAXWELL DR has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 MAXWELL DR have?
Some of 11 MAXWELL DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 MAXWELL DR currently offering any rent specials?
11 MAXWELL DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 MAXWELL DR pet-friendly?
No, 11 MAXWELL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does 11 MAXWELL DR offer parking?
Yes, 11 MAXWELL DR does offer parking.
Does 11 MAXWELL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 MAXWELL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 MAXWELL DR have a pool?
No, 11 MAXWELL DR does not have a pool.
Does 11 MAXWELL DR have accessible units?
No, 11 MAXWELL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11 MAXWELL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 MAXWELL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 MAXWELL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 MAXWELL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
