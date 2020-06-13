Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

106 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rye, NY

Finding an apartment in Rye that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in yo... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
2 Elm Pl
2 Elm Pl, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1042 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Duplex with Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 96792 Beautiful and spacious 2 bed 1 1/5 bath apt in the heart of Rye.

1 Unit Available
45 New St
45 New Street, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed Townhouse. Walk to Train - Property Id: 289858 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** AUG 1, 2020 AVAIL Beautiful and huge 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse that features hardwood floors, central AC, private laundry and garage.

1 Unit Available
53 Purchase St
53 East Purchase Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 1 bed duplex in Rye - Property Id: 109146 ***No FEE** Beautiful 1 bed duplex with private washer/dryer in the heart of Rye. Gorgeous kitchen that features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 Unit Available
21 Bulkley Mnr
21 Bulkley Mnr, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1162 sqft
Sweet single family cottage in private neighborhood near beach, park, schools, and shops. Walk to summertime fun at Playland, Boardwalk Restaurants and the Westchester Children's Museum.

1 Unit Available
47 Locust Avenue
47 Locust Avenue, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
825 sqft
This bright two bedroom, 2nd floor apartment has been updated with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, backsplash and flooring as well as addition of all new tilt to clean windows, new doors and floor molding.
Results within 1 mile of Rye
Verified

8 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$1,822
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Verified

15 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,307
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.

1 Unit Available
108 2nd St
108 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
Available 06/15/20 New Construction Town House! - Property Id: 293812 New Build Construction 2020 Townhouse that feels like a one family home in Harrison. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.

1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Ave 2B
163 Halstead Ave, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Harrison - Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking.

1 Unit Available
27 Westview Ave
27 Westview Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
900 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed w/Parking and W/D - Property Id: 224215 ****1 Month Broker Fee**** Beautiful and renovated 2 bedroom home with a private washer/dryer. 2nd floor of a two family home. Hardwood floors throughout. AC units.

1 Unit Available
88 Henry Avenue
88 Henry Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1089 sqft
Unique Reverse Duplex Layout - Features: Eat in kitchen, bedrooms & bathroom are on the second floor and the living room, 1/2 bath are on the 1st floor, basement storage w/ laundry, yard, patio, off street parking, Walk to Metro-North RR.

1 Unit Available
70 Bowman Avenue
70 Bowman Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 2nd. fl. of a beautiful 2-family home surrounded by shopping and close to all transportation in Rye Brook.

1 Unit Available
91 Henry Avenue
91 Henry Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,520
1495 sqft
Duplex Townhouse Style Unit - Features: 3 bedrooms 2.

1 Unit Available
221 Jensen Avenue
221 Jensen Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1150 sqft
Renovated first floor apartment in Three Family Home on dead end street - only a short walk to beautiful Florence Park.

1 Unit Available
117 Webster Ave., #2
117 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
875 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment available in the heart of Harrison, NY in a historic colonial home just four blocks to town and transportation. Harrison schools. The apartment is on the second floor, approx. 900 sq ft. Available 4/1/2020 or sooner.
Results within 5 miles of Rye
Verified

Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,345
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified

9 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,035
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,415
1968 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Verified

20 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,390
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Verified

Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,938
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

Chickahominy
6 Units Available
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,375
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.

1 Unit Available
90 Bryant Avenue
90 Bryant Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,800
1200 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio rental fully renovated located in the heart of White Plains. Minutes to shopping, train, bus, highways, schools. Pets are allowed.

1 Unit Available
513 Richbell Rd B
513 Richbell Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 239630 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 Unit Available
616 Larchmont Acres B
616 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres - Property Id: 294841 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 Unit Available
825 Larchmont Acres D
825 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 194572 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
City Guide for Rye, NY

Rye, NY hasn't managed to escape a bit of notoriety from one of its prior residents, namely Major League Baseball's Ralph Branca. In 1951, this Brooklyn Dodgers' "infamous" pitcher served up the winning, come-from-behind, ninth-inning walk-off home run ball to the pinch-hitting Giants' Bobby Thomson. This dramatic event was memorialized by screaming sports journalists as the "Shot Heard 'Round The World," arguably one of the most famous sports related quotes of all time -- and it still stands...

The city of Rye (not the town with the same name) is the oldest community in Westchester County, NY. Incorporated in 1942, it had 15,720 residents as per the U.S. Census Bureau's 2010 report. A deserving candidate for "Ripley's Believe It or Not" is the hard-to-believe bit that Benjamin Franklin, one of America's Founding Fathers and sometimes tagged as the "First American," personally affixed the still standing 24th, 25th and 26th mile markers along the historic and legendary Boston Post Road. That was an almost mind-boggling two and one-half centuries ago. He did this in his role as the first U.S. Postmaster General circa 1770. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Rye, NY

Finding an apartment in Rye that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

