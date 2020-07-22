Apartment List
NY
/
rye brook
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020

98 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rye Brook, NY

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Rye Brook should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and you... Read Guide >
3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,230
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$2,070
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
45 New St
45 New Street, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed Townhouse. Walk to Train - Property Id: 289858 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** AUG 1, 2020 AVAIL Beautiful and huge 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse that features hardwood floors, central AC, private laundry and garage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
10 Plymouth Road
10 Plymouth Road, Harrison, NY
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
7500 sqft
FOR RENT 15k A WEEK OR FOR 3 WEEKS AT 45K. (AUGUST 1-22.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
46 Leicester Street
46 Leicester Street, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1207 sqft
Classic Three Family Victorian House - Features: 3rd floor 2 bedroom w/home office(2nd bedroom), wood floors, high ceilings, off street parking, yard, all utilities included, walk Metro-North RR, shopping & restuarants.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
184 Purchase Street
184 Purchase Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, 2 room condo.Walk to train and shops.Updated with granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances,hardwood floors. Located in the heat of Rye.Tenant able to take advantage of all Rye has to offer. Assigned parking space and storage.
13 Units Available
13 Units Available
Chickahominy
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,345
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,085
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Chickahominy
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,460
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.
11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,380
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
33 Units Available
33 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,140
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
23 Units Available
23 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,554
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,050
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
5 Units Available
5 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
$2,200
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1146 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,305
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,147
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
117 Webster Ave FIRST
117 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
HARRISON NY 117 WEBSTER AVE PRIVATE 2 FAMILY - Property Id: 294033 LARGE 2-3 BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT 1 BLOCK FROM TOWN POOL 8 MINUTES WALK TO METRO NORTH TRAIN STATION HARRISON AVE SCHOOLS HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL REAR YARD , PEAR TREES

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Ave 2B
163 Halstead Ave, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Harrison - Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Valhalla
18 Linden Place
18 Linden Place, Valhalla, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
Great top floor walk to train 1 bedroom for rent in a multi family house! 800 square feet with entry, large living / dining room, kitchen, hall bathroom, bedroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of free parking, pet friendly and an easy approval

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
15 Archer Avenue
15 Archer Avenue, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1319 sqft
IDYLLIC SURBURBAN LIVING MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN WHITE PLAINS: fully-renovated historic tudor seven minute walk to NWP metro north station and a 38 minute express commute to grand central station.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
196 Martine Avenue
196 Martine Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1200 sqft
Fully renovated! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms in the heart of White Plains with washer/dryer in unit! Gorgeous gray open kitchen with white granite and stainless appliances, espresso hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous crown molding, separate

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
65 Old Mamaroneck Road
65 Old Mamaroneck Road, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
800 sqft
..great location..UPDATED WITH NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS..convenient to all..parking available around the block (Shapham Lot) at a cost of $ 192 per quarter or $ 715 per year. Possible indoor parking for $100.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
59 Old Mamaroneck Road
59 Old Mamaroneck Rd, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE's great location.. Renovated WITH REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS..convenient to all..parking available around the block (Shapham Lot) Resident Parking listed at a cost of $ 192 per quarter or $ 715 per year. Possible indoor parking for $100.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
14 Nosband Avenue
14 Nosband Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
809 sqft
BIG!!!REDUCUCTION!!! Welcome to one of the nicest in White Plains, LIVE!! where it all happens WHITE PLAINS!!! easy access to Mamaroneck Avenue, all shops, stores, restaurants, buses, schools, worship is walking distance on Old Mamaroneck Avenue,

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
14 Central Avenue
14 Central Avenue, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
1874 sqft
Location, style and charm! This adorable 3-bedroom colonial with Home Office and secluded rear yard is the perfect Rye Rental - Easy Walk to Downtown Rye Pedestrian Plaza Shopping/Restaurants, Rye Train, Rye Middle & High schools, Resurrection

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
454 Milton Road
454 Milton Road, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1544 sqft
Totally renovated Dutch Colonial on Milton Point. Walk to beach, dog park, sporting fields, enjoy a walk to lunch/dinner or stay home and kayak in your backyard. WONDERFUL HOME MUST SEE!
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Rye Brook, NY

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Rye Brook should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Rye Brook may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Rye Brook. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

