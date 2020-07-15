/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:07 PM
156 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rye Brook, NY
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Bellefair Road
5 Bellefair Road, Rye Brook, NY
This Custom Colonial Home on coveted Bellefair estate with sophisticated light-filled spaces the moment you open the door. Largest "Wintergarden" model in the complex.
Results within 1 mile of Rye Brook
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Magnolia Drive
17 Magnolia Drive, Harrison, NY
Magnificent 9,000 sq ft home in Purchase Estates. Ready to move in. Architectural details complete with coffered ceilings. Mahogany floors in family room. Beautiful moldings enhance the beauty of this exceptional home. Also for sale $2,599,000
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
45 New Street, #4
45 New St, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 duplex available Aug 1, 2020 in sought after Rye, NY. This unit has wonderful features such as central a/c, central vacuum, washer/dryer, dishwasher, jacuzzi, hardwood floors, granite, video doorbell.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
45 New St
45 New Street, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed Townhouse. Walk to Train - Property Id: 289858 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** AUG 1, 2020 AVAIL Beautiful and huge 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse that features hardwood floors, central AC, private laundry and garage.
Results within 5 miles of Rye Brook
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
15 Units Available
Chickahominy
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,145
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
38 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,280
1688 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
36 Dearborn Avenue
36 Dearborn Avenue, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,650
1800 sqft
Don't judge a book by its cover, this home is so much bigger than it looks. Totally renovated Beach cottage with brand new Eat-in-Kitchen, new Baths, new flooring, new carpet and all new fixtures. Large Living Room with beautiful stone fireplace.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Indian Harbor
90 Oneida Drive
90 Oneida Drive, Greenwich, CT
Waterfront property within beautiful Indian Harbor Association. 24-hour security and great in-town location. This exceptional 1.32 acres of scenic property has its own beach for private enjoyment.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
190 Lake Avenue
190 Lake Avenue, Greenwich, CT
Experience the unique opportunity to rent 190 Lake Avenue, a fully furnished, designer-chic home, on a rare, picturesque, private acre in central Greenwich.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
20 Valleywood Road
20 Valleywood Road, Cos Cob, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1476 sqft
Great rental with hardwood flooring on all floors. Great four season solarium. Open plan, large eat in kitchen, nice sized private yard, shared driveway with nice neighbor. Flexible floor plan on first floor.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Chickahominy
48 Spring Street
48 Spring Street, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
1987 sqft
Bright and sunny 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath luxury condo near downtown Greenwich, Connecticut's restaurants, parks, and train is now available for long term lease.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Archer Avenue
15 Archer Avenue, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1319 sqft
IDYLLIC SURBURBAN LIVING MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN WHITE PLAINS: fully-renovated historic tudor seven minute walk to NWP metro north station and a 38 minute express commute to grand central station.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
14 Central Avenue
14 Central Avenue, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
1874 sqft
Location, style and charm! This adorable 3-bedroom colonial with Home Office and secluded rear yard is the perfect Rye Rental - Easy Walk to Downtown Rye Pedestrian Plaza Shopping and Restaurants, Rye Metro-North, Rye Middle & High schools,
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
308 Woodland Hills Road
308 Woodland Hills Rd, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
EASY SHOW. UNIT VACANT. KEYS ON LOCK BOX. SUNNY BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATHROOM DUPLEX. ENTRY FOYER. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH PARQUET FLOORS / BALCONY. LONG GALLEY KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC FLOORS, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE / POWDER ROOM.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Bulkley Mnr
23 Bulkley Manor, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2515 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT young center hall colonial has it all! Offers a staycation lifestyle with just steps to Rye town beach, park and school.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
640 Shore Acres Drive
640 Shore Acres Drive, Mamaroneck, NY
Fabulous WATERFRONT rental in Shore Acres! Like being on a vacation every day, this lovely 5 bedroom Colonial has just been totally renovated with new windows, new first floor laundry center, 3 new baths, hardwood floors refinished and freshly
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Kirby Lane
90 Kirby Ln, Rye, NY
FULLY FURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL - available now starting 4/1/20. Private oasis located near the beach clubs. Award winning contemporary! A striking modernist design by famed Ulrich Franzen (1955) from the Harvard Graduate School of Design.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Ironwood Lane
2 Ironwood Lane, Harrison, NY
Drive down the tree lined driveway into a beautiful scenic setting to celebrate nature at its finest. A Harvest of Features found on this spectacular 2 acre property, which includes its own pond with fountain and waterfall, tennis court.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
550 Fourth Street
550 4th Street, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1500 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor apartment boasting 1500 SF in a well maintained 2 family on a dead-end street in the Rye Neck School District.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Byram
25 Richard
25 Richard Street, Byram, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1900 sqft
It's all about schools, schools, schools and Greenwich has them. Great 3 bedroom home in the Byram Shore side of Greenwich. Large eat in kitchen with stainless and granite tops. Hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 11:00 PM
1 Unit Available
41 Park ave
41 Park Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2000 sqft
Available for Rent Spacious 3 level unit with backyard Patio , 1 car garage on quiet road . Features Large Master Bedroom with Master bath, 2 other spacious bedrooms , eat in Kitchen , laundry on 1st floor .
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
602 Jefferson Avenue
602 Jefferson Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2275 sqft
Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home with Bonus Room Located in Highly Sought After Ryeneck.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
423 English Place
423 English Place, Mamaroneck, NY
This 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Side by Side Colonial Includes: Custom Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Custom Built Entertainment Cabinets, Custom Wood Work and Built-Ins, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in-kitchen
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
113 Eden Court
113 Eden Court, Westchester County, NY
Valimar offers Country Club Lifestyle w/ In-Ground Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NY
Greenwich, CTMineola, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTHarrison, NYRye, NYPemberwick, CTByram, CTMamaroneck, NYScarsdale, NY