2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:34 PM
132 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rye Brook, NY
14 Westview Avenue
14 Westview Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1224 sqft
Move right in! Convenient to everything! Beautiful,well-maintained apartment, top floor of 2 family home on quiet and pretty street. 2 bedrooms + office. New kitchen, hard wood floors.
27 Westview Ave
27 Westview Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed w/Parking and W/D - Property Id: 224215 ****1 Month Broker Fee**** Beautiful and renovated 2 bedroom home with a private washer/dryer. 2nd floor of a two family home. Hardwood floors throughout. AC units.
301 S Ridge Street
301 South Ridge Street, Rye Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1150 sqft
Freshly painted and conveniently located, this bright apartment in mint condition is located on top floor. Recently renovated, pristine 2BR/1BA with laundry in unit includes a separate office/den.
Results within 1 mile of Rye Brook
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
1654 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
599 Midland Avenue
599 Midland Ave, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1439 sqft
Fabulous rental property in Rye City! Tri level 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse unit with tons of natural light & open floor plan.
46 Leicester Street
46 Leicester Street, Port Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1207 sqft
Classic Three Family Victorian House - Features: 3rd floor 2 bedroom w/home office(2nd bedroom), wood floors, high ceilings, off street parking, yard, all utilities included, walk Metro-North RR, shopping & restuarants.
250 Purchase Street
250 Purchase Street, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom and 2 Full bath Duplex in a great location of Rye, just a short walk to Metro-North train station and town.
Results within 5 miles of Rye Brook
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,369
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Chickahominy
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1506 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,147
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1146 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
377 Midland Ave 2 Floor
377 Midland Avenue, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Apartment, spacious - Property Id: 301961 Great location in the heart of Rye, close to train, beach , schools, down time. Nice apartment. Washer and laundry in unit, parking space, full kitchen Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Downtown Greenwich
88 Greenwich Avenue
88 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1275 sqft
Renovated...fresh bright airy top floor unit on the Avenue.Flexible floor plan with a variety of bedroom options 2-3 plus eat-in kitchen, family room/dining rm, full bath and new in-unit stacked laundry.
Downtown Greenwich
14 Idar Court
14 Idar Court, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
810 sqft
QUIET DOWNTOWN LOCATION - UTILITIES INCLUDED! Charming 2nd floor apartment on cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen and bath; hardwood floors except for one bedroom; plenty of closets including a cedar-lined walk-in.
21 Lake Street
21 Lake Street, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1070 sqft
A renter's delight ! This bright, updated apartment is turnkey with nothing left undone.
30 Lake Street
30 Lake St, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
938 sqft
Meticulously Renovated Two bedroom Corner Unit in Biltmore Towers. Completely Custom Remodeled Eat-in-Kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, with Stone Countertops and Porcelain Floors.
163 Halstead Avenue
163 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
840 sqft
Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking. A commuters dream!
605 Jefferson Avenue
605 Jefferson Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
950 sqft
Available September 1st., this fabulous 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2nd floor of a beautiful 2-family home in the heart of Rye Neck School District. This recently renovated apartment has skylights, hardwood floors, 2 full baths and washer/dryer.
15 Stewart Place
15 Stewart Place, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
950 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in White Plains! Hardwood floors through out, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, spacious living room and sliding glass doors to two private balconies with gorgeous city view.
Downtown Greenwich
376 Davis Avenue
376 Davis Avenue, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Lovely first floor apartment in Bruce Park. Private front porch and private entrance. One parking space and one garage space. Oversized eat in kitchen with new quartz countertops. Renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors and crown moldings.
70 West Street B-12
70 West St, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
780 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom second floor condo apartment for rent in Harrison with HEAT, gas, water and one assigned outdoor parking spot included. Deck off of living room and master bedroom.
