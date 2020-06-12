106 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roslyn, NY

/
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
21 Lumber Road
21 Lumber Road, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,350
1332 sqft
Brand New Soho-Style 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Apartment With Village Views. Floor To Ceiling Windows, Spacious Living Areas.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
61 Bryant Avenue
61 Bryant Avenue, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1200 sqft
Roslyn. Luxury 55+ 2 Bedroom, @ 2 full Bath Rental on Roslyn Harbor. Indoor Parking, In-Ground Heated Pool, 24-Hour Doorman, Community Room and Fitness Center. Washer and Dryer are in the Unit. Virtual Tour : https://www.tourfactory.com/2073586
Results within 1 mile of Roslyn
1 of 12
Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
Roslyn Heights
1 Unit Available
200 Elm St
200 Elm Street, Roslyn Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Completely Updated, All New, Kitchen, Bath, Windows, Hardwood Floors. Use Of Private Backyard And Basement And Laundry. One Car Garage And Driveway..Close to Transportation and All.
Results within 5 miles of Roslyn
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Glen Cove
17 Units Available
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Great Neck
16 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Glen Cove
50 Units Available
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,659
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Mineola
5 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
19 Wildwood Gdns A2
19 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
900 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 297387 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautiful, bright, Cathedral Ceilings and quiet LARGE 2 Bedroom apartment in Port Washington.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
17 3rd Avenue
17 3rd Avenue, Port Washington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Spacious and recently updated 2 BR, 1 Bath rental near the town dock and main street. Close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Laundry and storage in the basement. New Appliances prior to tenant moving in
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
255 Mineola Blvd
255 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Very nice apartment, near bus, RR, park, schools and library
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
44 Grove Street
44 Grove Street, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Totally renovated 2nd floor apartment with Open EIK / Living Room, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Attic for Storage.. Washer and dryer hook-up , Sunroom for relaxing...
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
148 Hillside Avenue
148 Hillside Avenue, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
walk to town, school, and train, offstreet parking for 2 cars Subject to tenant financial & background check applicant responsible fro fees
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
34 Bayview Court
34 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental in the heart of Manhasset. Open Kitchen/Dining, Hardwood Floors, Finished Basement, Laundry, Screened Porch, Patio, Close to Town, LIRR and Manhasset High School.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Albertson
1 Unit Available
143 Searingtown Road
143 Searingtown Road South, Albertson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1300 sqft
Duplex 1st Floor With 2nd Floor, Apartment Except Basement For Rent.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
55 S Middle Neck Road
55 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
New Construction! Huge two bedroom apartment with a balcony located at the heart of downtown Great Neck. Great Location, One Block to Long Island Train Station and Bus-stop. Washer/Dryer In Unit, Saddle Rock elementary and Option for High School
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
521 Hillside Blvd
521 Hillside Boulevard, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Lovely 2 Bedroom House Rental w/ Full Finished Basement that Features a Full Bath, Laundry & Entertainment Space.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Floral Park
1 Unit Available
80-36 268th St
80-36 268th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
4000 sqft
Two bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor apartment in single family home conveniently located in Glen Oaks. Sharing kitchen, living room and dining room on the first floor. Close to public transportation and shopping.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
168 Roosevelt Avenue
168 Roosevelt Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
New CAC with wifi. Large storage space, new stove, washer/dryer. Central vacuum.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Garden City Park
1 Unit Available
15 6th Avenue
15 6th Avenue, Garden City Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15 6th Avenue in Garden City Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
6000 Royal Court
6000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2078 sqft
Luxury living at its best in this corner 2 bed, 2.5 bathroom residence with a den.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
9 Firwood Road
9 Firwood Road, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Port Washington. Second floor of beautiful two-family house. Separate entrance, bright and airy large living room/dining area, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Russell Gardens
1 Unit Available
160 S Middle Neck Road
160 South Middle Neck Road, Russell Gardens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great Neck. Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apt With Eastern And Southern Exposures In Gn South School District. Renovated Kitchen With Granite Counter-tops. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Great Closet Space. Laundry In Basement, Super On Site.
