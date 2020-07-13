136 Apartments for rent in Rockville Centre, NY with parking
"Almost every house in this village has been redone or close to it. It's beautiful, and the downtown is much more vibrant than when I was a kid." (Francis Murray, Mayor of Rockville Centre)
Although Rockville Centre is officially an incorporated village, "centre" is a fitting description as this community doesn't quite fit the Long Island definition of a town, city or village: it's more a combination of the three. It's a small, unique community in the town of Hempstead, with a population of about 24,568 people. Rockville Centre is only one of three communities in Long Island that is self-sufficient enough to provide its own electricity. As a result, the village was the only one that still had lights burning after superstorm Sandy struck. The village is ranked as one of the safest areas in New York, and residents report that police and emergency services are usually on the scene within minutes. The weather is typical for Long Island, with hot summers and cold winters, so look for both heating and cooling installations during your search for rental housing. The fact that Rockville Centre is such a charming place and close to all the main New York attractions really adds to its appeal. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rockville Centre apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.