Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 AM

136 Apartments for rent in Rockville Centre, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rockville Centre apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,745
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1206 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
39 Grand Avenue
39 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Upper apartment -Best Location - Mint Upper apartment- Gourmet Eat in Kitchen, w/ Granite tops, SS Appliances. Living Room, Bedroom w/ Bath, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in the apartment.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
467 Hempstead Avenue
467 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,499
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
5 S Village Avenue
5 S Village Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 bedroom apartment, 2 nd floor, close to all the Inc. Village of Rockville Centre has to offer. W/D combo in unit. Eat in kitchen. High ceilings through. Tenant responsible for electric. Parking, with permit, in RVC municipal lots.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
37 Lincoln Ct
37 Lincoln Court, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom With A Bonus Room. Plenty Of Closet Space. Near All! Restaurants, Bars, Nail/Hair Salons, LIRR, Gyms/Yoga Studio

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
24 Linhurst Pl
24 Lindhurst Place, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1 bdr rental unit with updated kitchen and full bath. Close to all in RVC. 2 driveway spots available for parking.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
4 S Kensington Ave
4 South Kensington Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Wow! Location, Location! Front & Rear Door Entrance 1st Level, Main Floor of Home. Beautifully Updated. Lots of Windows & Natural Light. Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher All New! Paved Backyard. Basement Storage & Garage Included. Prime RVC.
Results within 1 mile of Rockville Centre

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
51 Plainfield Ave
51 Plainfield Avenue, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath 1st. floor apartment. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath. Lots of closets. Washer/Dryer in basement. 2 car parking in driveway.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
1690 Grand Avenue
1690 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Newly renovated 1 bedroom garden style Condo in Baldwin with parking. Brand new stainless steel appliances and hard-wood floors. Close to Supermarket, Post office, Restaurants, Banks, LIRR and Highway.15 minutes from Nautical Mile.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
229 Forest Avenue
229 Forest Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
900 sqft
Mint main floor apartment in 2 family home. Choice of Elementary school. Use of yard. Own deck. 2 car parking. CLEAN, CLEAN, CLEAN. Huge basement with washer & dryer. New EIK.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
84 Evans Avenue
84 Evans Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1084 sqft
Completely Redone. 3 bed 1.5 bath Ranch. large living rm, EIK, master w/half bath Hi Hats, Ceiling Fans. Plenty of storage. Huge Yard, Close To Lirr. Immediate Occupancy. Small Dogs Considered. NO CATS.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
4 Windsor Parkway
4 Windsor Parkway, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
Beautifully renovated in January 2020 whole cape style house rental (NO BASEMENT). Large eat-in-kitchen/dining area, living room with new flooring, 2/3 bedrooms, AND/OR large family room and spa like bath.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
103 Charles St
103 Charles Street, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2nd Floor Duplex Apartment.. Spacious, Updated and Bright! Huge Finished Attic with Loads of Storage Space. Driveway Parking for 1 Car Only

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
15 Daley Pl
15 Daley Place, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,775
480 sqft
Clean & Freshly painted 1 BR Apt on 2nd Fl of house. Front Entry. Spacious Liv Rm 10.5'x16.5', Din Rm with ceiling fan & closet 8'x14.5', & Bedroom w ceiling fan & 2 closets 14'x14.5'. Plus hall closet. Eat-in Kit w new floor & counter, 8'x8'.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
106 Atlantic Avenue
106 Atlantic Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
680 sqft
Furnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo. Super Clean, Hardwood Floors Thru-Out

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
103 Lawson St
103 Lawson Street, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Renovated 2nd Floor 1 Br Apartment. Large Master Bedroom W/Lg Closet. Bar Stool Eat-In-Kitchen w/Tile Flooring. Large Living Room/Dining Area. Newer Carpeting in LR and BR. Street Parking. Heat and Water Included.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
108 Chestnut Street
108 Chestnut Street, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Great one bedroom apartment boasts a large living room with hardwood floors, updated eat-in-kitchen, full bath, and one bedroom. Driveway parking.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
237 Marina Pointe Drive
237 Marina Pointe Dr, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
Lovely 2 BR 2 Bth Unit, wood floors, W/D, 2 Parking Spots (covered) CAC, Liv Rm, Kit , Din Area

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
452 Albern Ave
452 Albern Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Newly Renovated Home. 3 Large BR, 1FBath, EIK,LR, FDR. Close to public transportation, Waterview. 2 car garage and dock use not included

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
275 DENTON AVE
275 Denton Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LYNBROOK - Property Id: 317103 Beautiful apartment for rent in a private house with separate entrance. Living room, dining room, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, backyard included and 2 parking spaces.
Results within 5 miles of Rockville Centre
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,848
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,246
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,792
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
2 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1353 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,401
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
City Guide for Rockville Centre, NY

"Almost every house in this village has been redone or close to it. It's beautiful, and the downtown is much more vibrant than when I was a kid." (Francis Murray, Mayor of Rockville Centre)

Although Rockville Centre is officially an incorporated village, "centre" is a fitting description as this community doesn't quite fit the Long Island definition of a town, city or village: it's more a combination of the three. It's a small, unique community in the town of Hempstead, with a population of about 24,568 people. Rockville Centre is only one of three communities in Long Island that is self-sufficient enough to provide its own electricity. As a result, the village was the only one that still had lights burning after superstorm Sandy struck. The village is ranked as one of the safest areas in New York, and residents report that police and emergency services are usually on the scene within minutes. The weather is typical for Long Island, with hot summers and cold winters, so look for both heating and cooling installations during your search for rental housing. The fact that Rockville Centre is such a charming place and close to all the main New York attractions really adds to its appeal. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rockville Centre, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rockville Centre apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

