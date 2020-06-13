69 Apartments for rent in Fairport, NY

Moving to Fairport

When, what and where to look

It's crucial to set your expectations and your budget before committing to a long term lease. So when to look? Well, you can find rental homes in Fairport all year-round although in July are the highest temperatures, while in February are the lowest. While many dream of a little house hidden behind tall trees, others are dying to live in a high rise apartment along the Erie Canal. Residences in Fairport are relatively historic, many built around 1940. You will find medium sized to small family homes, but there are also buildings with small apartments.

The asking price is significantly lower compared to New York, but everything depends on your needs. Think about amenities, commuting time and what can you do within walking distance of your home. Also, are you looking for something furnished or unfurnished? There are many things to consider before renting. Once you have a list with the must-haves, begin your hunt for your dream home.

Commuting time

Residences spend from 15 to 30 minutes commuting, which is shorter comparing to the rest of the US. While many drive alone to work, a 9 percent of the workers use carpool with neighbors, coworkers and friends. It's a fun way to start your day and it's good for your social life as well.

Final day

Once you found your perfect apartment, without the holes in the walls, leaking pipes or other issues, it's time to sign that lease. Come prepared with the first month's rent, the holy deposit and of course a solid proof that you can pay on time. Read everything from top to bottom and make sure you understand all that boring, legal stuff. Once you are settled in, put out your "Welcome" doormat and get the champagne ready because your friends will want to celebrate.