69 Apartments for rent in Fairport, NY

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
Knollwood Manor
38 Boxwood Ln, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$955
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a gym, off-street parking and a pool with sundeck. The one- to three-bedroom apartments' interiors have been renovated to include plank flooring and walk-in closets. Near Fairport, off routes 250 and 31.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
56 West Avenue
56 West Avenue, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Live and work with this build to suite custom penthouse apartment with private elevator and 3k sqft commercial building below. Live in the highest point in The Banks of Roselawn West, with striking views of the Canal and Liftbridge.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
112 Roselawn Avenue
112 Roselawn Avenue, Fairport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1452 sqft
Remodeled Fairport Village Home! 3 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths on a quiet street and great neighborhood - Close to stores and all amenities! Detached garage with off street parking.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
25 Pleasant Street
25 Pleasant Street, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2 bedroom roomy 1/2 duplex! In the heart of the village, great schools, privacy! The last tenants liked it so much they stayed 10 years! Large yard, off street parking, walk to everything! Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom, repainted and polished
Results within 1 mile of Fairport

Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
30 Skelbymoor Lane
30 Skelby-Moor Lane, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1740 sqft
Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial with Central AC and LOW Fairport Electric - 2 Car attached Garage! Very nice condition and large yard! Lawn maintenance and water included in the rent. Close to all amenities!
Results within 5 miles of Fairport
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Penfield Village Apartments
120 Brebeuf Dr Apt E, East Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$905
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
764 sqft
Amenities at the one- and two-bedroom apartment community include covered parking, walking trails and picnic areas. The pet-friendly interiors feature vinyl plank flooring and eat-in kitchens. Minutes from historic Four Corners.
Last updated June 4 at 03:39pm
$
1 Unit Available
Village East
7410 Forest Trail, Victor, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,030
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Fairport and Pittsford. A spacious community spread out over 12 acres. Apartments offer a patio or a balcony as well as updated kitchens. Smoke-free community. Controlled access buildings. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
14 Chesham Way
14 Chesham Way, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2269 sqft
* Traditional O'Brien built 4 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
7 Forest Road
7 Forest Road, East Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Impressive single family home for rent, All new on the inside!!! Updated kitchen with newer appliances, new 1st floor half bath, fresh paint, new carpet, high efficiency furnace with central air!!! New windows, AWESOME enclosed porch, fully fenced

Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
42 Harwood Lane
42 Harwood Lane, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2839 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Full,2Half Bath RANCH! ON QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD CULDESAC! NO PETS, New Paint, New Carpet in several rooms, Meticulously Maintained! Thermo Windows! Large Rooms! Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters! Bright Den/Family Room with

Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
26 Brickston Drive
26 Brickston Drive, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2658 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK-FRONT COLONIAL ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC IN A GREAT LOCATION. THE LARGE OPEN FOYER GREETS YOU TO A BRIGHT LIVING ROOM.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1320 Sweets Corners Road
1320 Sweets Corners Road, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2530 sqft
4 Bedroom Split level in Penfield with Webster Schools!!! Fully remodeled, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances! 2.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
50 Golf Avenue
50 Golf Avenue, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
868 sqft
Enjoy Pittsford living at way less the cost. Pittsford 2 bedroom Large eat-in Kitchen. Spacious Master Bedroom, full bathroom. The basement is a walkout and has laundry hookups. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Enough parking for 2 vehicles. AVAILABLE JULY 1ST.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
26 Laureldale Drive
26 Laureldale Drive, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2332 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Pittsford Colonial located in a quiet neighborhood. Fresh paint, New & refinished hardwood floors throughout, energy efficient windows, all new appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Fairport
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
East Avenue
10 Units Available
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,505
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1248 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
22 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1904 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Saratoga Crossing
6141 Cedar Creek Way, Victor, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1509 sqft
Saratoga Crossing is a beautiful, gated community in Farmington, NY, just minutes from Rochester and Canandaigua. Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with garage, luxury awaits you at Saratoga Crossing.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,230
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
Auburn Creek
7420 Shallow Creek Trl, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1422 sqft
Roomy apartments with two full baths, in-home washer/dryer and modern kitchen. Community is close to Lehigh Crossing Park and hiking and biking trails. Swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Villas of Victor/Regency Townhomes
2000 W Pebbleview Dr, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1399 sqft
Near I-90, Route 96 and the golf course. On-site fitness center, pool and business center. Residents receive a golf membership. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Dixon Manor Apartments
2362 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
725 sqft
In the Finger Lakes Wine Country, near museums, parks and the Strasenburgh Planetarium. Apartment homes range from a studio to two-bedroom apartments, with upgraded kitchens, off-street parking and storage space.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
38 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
28 Units Available
The Venue
2500 East Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1500 sqft
The Venue offers impressively large one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You'll love our location on prestigious East Avenue in Rochester, NY. I-490 is nearby, making it easy to get around the city and suburbs.

Median Rent in Fairport

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fairport is $855, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,059.
Studio
$723
1 Bed
$855
2 Beds
$1,059
3+ Beds
$1,327
City GuideFairport
Located on the historic Erie Canal, Fairport or "fair port" as a traveler named it in 1829 is a charming village offering contemporary living at its best.

For the 5,353 residents, Fairport village provides a high quality of life with unmatched recreational opportunities. The waterway's presence helped this tiny village transform itself into a growing community with plenty of things to do. In time, the barges and the great packet boats have been slowly replaced by canoes, recreational boaters, tour boats and kayaks. Today, the old towpath serves the leisure-time passions of joggers, walkers and bikers alike. The village has lots of attractions located within walking distance. You will find an array of restaurants, retail shops, farms, wineries, recreation and entertainment. There are many attractions like the Casa Larga winery and the Perinton recreation center, but you'll need to drive there so watch your wine intake. Plus, from May to October there are weekly festivals with great food, music and crafts. Do not be deceived by its quiet appearance -- underneath it's inviting exterior is a city brimming with something for everyone from all walks of life!

Moving to Fairport

When, what and where to look

It's crucial to set your expectations and your budget before committing to a long term lease. So when to look? Well, you can find rental homes in Fairport all year-round although in July are the highest temperatures, while in February are the lowest. While many dream of a little house hidden behind tall trees, others are dying to live in a high rise apartment along the Erie Canal. Residences in Fairport are relatively historic, many built around 1940. You will find medium sized to small family homes, but there are also buildings with small apartments.

The asking price is significantly lower compared to New York, but everything depends on your needs. Think about amenities, commuting time and what can you do within walking distance of your home. Also, are you looking for something furnished or unfurnished? There are many things to consider before renting. Once you have a list with the must-haves, begin your hunt for your dream home.

Commuting time

Residences spend from 15 to 30 minutes commuting, which is shorter comparing to the rest of the US. While many drive alone to work, a 9 percent of the workers use carpool with neighbors, coworkers and friends. It's a fun way to start your day and it's good for your social life as well.

Final day

Once you found your perfect apartment, without the holes in the walls, leaking pipes or other issues, it's time to sign that lease. Come prepared with the first month's rent, the holy deposit and of course a solid proof that you can pay on time. Read everything from top to bottom and make sure you understand all that boring, legal stuff. Once you are settled in, put out your "Welcome" doormat and get the champagne ready because your friends will want to celebrate.

Neighborhoods in Fairport

The town covers 1.6 square miles from which 0.005 square miles are water, so it's quite easy to get around. Add that to the fact that Fairport has bicycle friendly roads, trails and dedicated lines in case you prefer a healthy trip to the market instead of taking your car.

Village Center: This neighborhood is made up of small and medium sized single-family homes, but it also features small apartment buildings. It's really a great hood to live in, if you can get over the fact that the houses are older than your grandma. Other than that, you have a wide range of amenities nearby and the best part is that you can walk between them. Combining quiet and peace with safety, the neighborhood is a top-notch place chosen by urban sophisticated or highly educated individuals. Surprisingly though, the rents are not sky rocketing. You have great chances to find a 2 bedroom apartment at a reasonable price. Commuting can be both a burden and a pleasure. While many residents spend 30 minutes on the road, others are luckier and spend about 15 minutes walking to work.

Bushnell Basin: With newer built residences, the rate of vacancies is lower in this part of the village. Therefore, the rental housing market is very tight because of the demand for property here. In Bushnell Basin you can find townhouses, as well as properties with 1 bedroom apartment or studios. To commute, residents use the public transportation system, while others drive to work or carpool with friends and coworkers.

Macedon Center Rd / Perinton Pky: Renting and owning a house is less expensive in this neighborhood than in more than half of New York's regions. That is why the vacancy rate is lower than in most of the U.S. neighborhoods. Macedon Center Rd / Perinton Pky is a suburban neighborhood in which you can find medium sized houses to large, single family houses. The properties are not very old, being built between 1970 and 1999, although a small part of them are built after the year 2000. Although a very high number of the inhabitants find useful to own a car, there are also other means of transportation like bus, train or even bike.

New Wickham Dr/Eaglesfield Way: In this neighborhood you can easily find a studio apartment for rent, but also bigger apartments with three to four bedrooms. Although most of the houses were built after 1970, there is a small number of buildings that were built prior 1970, the oldest having its roots in 1940. This part of the village has significantly lower rents in comparison to 74.3 percent of New York's neighborhoods. New Wickham Dr / Eaglesfield Way is known for being a very safe, peaceful and quiet neighborhood. Getting around is very easy and dwellers have many options to go from A to B, but the primary mean of transportation is by car. Another possibility is by bus or by train, some preferring these two due to the lower costs of transportation.

Living in Fairport

There is no shortage of things to do in Fairport. You could easily jump from a quiet pace of life in one of the parks to a frenetic life in one of the many nightclubs found all over the city.

Leisure

Nature lovers will be happy to know that around the Erie Canal they can find a wide range of things to do. Many spend their time here kayaking, canoeing or sightseeing on board of a tour boat. Others on the other hand, prefer jogging, walking or riding their bike.

Entertainment

On the north side of the canal, along Liftbridge Lane and on the south side, in the Packetts Landing area, bars and restaurants are lined up and ready to meet your demands. Main Street is also a place with good restaurants and extremely bustling nightclubs. From a simple Pizza Hut to restaurants serving international dishes, Fairport has it all, from Greek and Chinese to Mexican and Italian. No need to rush off to New York to indulge yourself with fine eateries.

Shopping

Spread around the city, the retail centers and the small shops offer a great shopping experience. Both north and south sides have large stores and impressive malls, so the only thing you need to do is...shop. Also, don't forget that little, magnetic thing called a credit card, it will come in handy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fairport?
In Fairport, the median rent is $723 for a studio, $855 for a 1-bedroom, $1,059 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,327 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fairport, check out our monthly Fairport Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fairport?
Some of the colleges located in the Fairport area include Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Rochester, Saint John Fisher College, Monroe Community College, and SUNY College at Brockport. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fairport?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fairport from include Rochester, Webster, Victor, Canandaigua, and Brockport.

