69 Apartments for rent in Fairport, NY📍
For the 5,353 residents, Fairport village provides a high quality of life with unmatched recreational opportunities. The waterway's presence helped this tiny village transform itself into a growing community with plenty of things to do. In time, the barges and the great packet boats have been slowly replaced by canoes, recreational boaters, tour boats and kayaks. Today, the old towpath serves the leisure-time passions of joggers, walkers and bikers alike. The village has lots of attractions located within walking distance. You will find an array of restaurants, retail shops, farms, wineries, recreation and entertainment. There are many attractions like the Casa Larga winery and the Perinton recreation center, but you'll need to drive there so watch your wine intake. Plus, from May to October there are weekly festivals with great food, music and crafts. Do not be deceived by its quiet appearance -- underneath it's inviting exterior is a city brimming with something for everyone from all walks of life!
When, what and where to look
It's crucial to set your expectations and your budget before committing to a long term lease. So when to look? Well, you can find rental homes in Fairport all year-round although in July are the highest temperatures, while in February are the lowest. While many dream of a little house hidden behind tall trees, others are dying to live in a high rise apartment along the Erie Canal. Residences in Fairport are relatively historic, many built around 1940. You will find medium sized to small family homes, but there are also buildings with small apartments.
The asking price is significantly lower compared to New York, but everything depends on your needs. Think about amenities, commuting time and what can you do within walking distance of your home. Also, are you looking for something furnished or unfurnished? There are many things to consider before renting. Once you have a list with the must-haves, begin your hunt for your dream home.
Commuting time
Residences spend from 15 to 30 minutes commuting, which is shorter comparing to the rest of the US. While many drive alone to work, a 9 percent of the workers use carpool with neighbors, coworkers and friends. It's a fun way to start your day and it's good for your social life as well.
Final day
Once you found your perfect apartment, without the holes in the walls, leaking pipes or other issues, it's time to sign that lease. Come prepared with the first month's rent, the holy deposit and of course a solid proof that you can pay on time. Read everything from top to bottom and make sure you understand all that boring, legal stuff. Once you are settled in, put out your "Welcome" doormat and get the champagne ready because your friends will want to celebrate.
The town covers 1.6 square miles from which 0.005 square miles are water, so it's quite easy to get around. Add that to the fact that Fairport has bicycle friendly roads, trails and dedicated lines in case you prefer a healthy trip to the market instead of taking your car.
Village Center: This neighborhood is made up of small and medium sized single-family homes, but it also features small apartment buildings. It's really a great hood to live in, if you can get over the fact that the houses are older than your grandma. Other than that, you have a wide range of amenities nearby and the best part is that you can walk between them. Combining quiet and peace with safety, the neighborhood is a top-notch place chosen by urban sophisticated or highly educated individuals. Surprisingly though, the rents are not sky rocketing. You have great chances to find a 2 bedroom apartment at a reasonable price. Commuting can be both a burden and a pleasure. While many residents spend 30 minutes on the road, others are luckier and spend about 15 minutes walking to work.
Bushnell Basin: With newer built residences, the rate of vacancies is lower in this part of the village. Therefore, the rental housing market is very tight because of the demand for property here. In Bushnell Basin you can find townhouses, as well as properties with 1 bedroom apartment or studios. To commute, residents use the public transportation system, while others drive to work or carpool with friends and coworkers.
Macedon Center Rd / Perinton Pky: Renting and owning a house is less expensive in this neighborhood than in more than half of New York's regions. That is why the vacancy rate is lower than in most of the U.S. neighborhoods. Macedon Center Rd / Perinton Pky is a suburban neighborhood in which you can find medium sized houses to large, single family houses. The properties are not very old, being built between 1970 and 1999, although a small part of them are built after the year 2000. Although a very high number of the inhabitants find useful to own a car, there are also other means of transportation like bus, train or even bike.
New Wickham Dr/Eaglesfield Way: In this neighborhood you can easily find a studio apartment for rent, but also bigger apartments with three to four bedrooms. Although most of the houses were built after 1970, there is a small number of buildings that were built prior 1970, the oldest having its roots in 1940. This part of the village has significantly lower rents in comparison to 74.3 percent of New York's neighborhoods. New Wickham Dr / Eaglesfield Way is known for being a very safe, peaceful and quiet neighborhood. Getting around is very easy and dwellers have many options to go from A to B, but the primary mean of transportation is by car. Another possibility is by bus or by train, some preferring these two due to the lower costs of transportation.
There is no shortage of things to do in Fairport. You could easily jump from a quiet pace of life in one of the parks to a frenetic life in one of the many nightclubs found all over the city.
Leisure
Nature lovers will be happy to know that around the Erie Canal they can find a wide range of things to do. Many spend their time here kayaking, canoeing or sightseeing on board of a tour boat. Others on the other hand, prefer jogging, walking or riding their bike.
Entertainment
On the north side of the canal, along Liftbridge Lane and on the south side, in the Packetts Landing area, bars and restaurants are lined up and ready to meet your demands. Main Street is also a place with good restaurants and extremely bustling nightclubs. From a simple Pizza Hut to restaurants serving international dishes, Fairport has it all, from Greek and Chinese to Mexican and Italian. No need to rush off to New York to indulge yourself with fine eateries.
Shopping
Spread around the city, the retail centers and the small shops offer a great shopping experience. Both north and south sides have large stores and impressive malls, so the only thing you need to do is...shop. Also, don't forget that little, magnetic thing called a credit card, it will come in handy.