Fisher
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM
5 Apartments For Rent Near Fisher
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Penfield Village Apartments
120 Brebeuf Dr Apt E, East Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$910
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
764 sqft
Amenities at the one- and two-bedroom apartment community include covered parking, walking trails and picnic areas. The pet-friendly interiors feature vinyl plank flooring and eat-in kitchens. Minutes from historic Four Corners.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
4 Terrace Villas
4 Terrace Villas, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Two Bedroom 1,100 square foot Townhome, with full basement, washer and dryer hookup and one car garage. Large, 2 story living room with dining area. Quiet neighborhood near the Village of Fairport.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
42 Harwood Lane
42 Harwood Lane, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2839 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Full,2Half Bath RANCH! ON QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD CULDESAC! NO PETS, New Paint, New Carpet in several rooms, Meticulously Maintained! Thermo Windows! Large Rooms! Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters! Bright Den/Family Room with
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
3476 East Avenue
3476 East Avenue, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1370 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Beautiful, 3 bedroom 1 bath Ranch with Pittsford Schools! Close to all major expressways, Wegmans, Trader Joes, St John Fisher College, Nazareth College, Oak Hill Country Club and so much more! Home is not available
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
50 Golf Avenue
50 Golf Avenue, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
868 sqft
Enjoy Pittsford living, This house is less than one mile from restaurants, walking on the canal, nightlife, colleges, expressways, and grocery shopping. Nestled in the village of Pittsford this 2 bedrooms Large eat-in Kitchen.