Monroe Community College
8 Apartments For Rent Near Monroe Community College
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,390
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
84-3 Community Manor Drive
84 Community Manor Dr, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$920
697 sqft
1 Bedroom / 2nd Floor Convenient to all shopping and on a bus line this two bedroom one bath apartment contains plenty of closet space, a large living and dinning room. These units also come with an additional storage space.
36-2 Community Manor Drive
36 Community Manor Dr, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
841 sqft
2 Bedroom / 1st Floor Convenient to all shopping and on a bus line this two bedroom one bath apartment contains plenty of closet space, a large living and dinning room. These units also come with an additional storage space.
Strong
159 Raleigh St
159 Raleigh Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1480 sqft
159 Raleigh St Available 09/01/20 Walk to U of R Available September 1st - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! WHAT AN AWESOME OPPORTUNITY 1 BLOCK FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER! SUPER CHARMING 3 BEDROOM HOME OFFERS BEAUTIFUL NATURAL WOODWORK,
19th Ward
93 Scottsville Road
93 Scottsville Road, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1344 sqft
Updated & furnished house available for rent mid August. Hardwood floors throughout, with updated Kitchen, on-site laundry & off-street parking with a 2 car garage. 1st & 2nd floor enclosed porches; 1st floor mudroom leads to back deck.
47 Eagan Blvd
47 Eagan Boulevard, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
3+ bed, 2.5 bath, Single Family home in heart of Henrietta((VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE BELOW!!)) - This 3+ bedroom, 2.5 bath, Single Family home in heart of Henrietta, has finished basement and bonus room w/walk-out to back yard.
Strong
75 Stewart Street
75 Stewart Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
Charming upper unit in a two-family home in the Highland Park area! Off-street parking, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, cozy living room, updated bathroom, and hardwood floors throughout.
81 W Squire Drive
81 West Squire Drive, Brighton, NY
1 Bedroom
$930
750 sqft
Tenant pays for electricity and internet. Rent includes water and heater. Lease can be signed for as many months you like.