Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished recently renovated Property Amenities

87 Paige St Available 08/15/20 *Beautiful, Completely Remodeled 5 bed/ 2 bath!!* - The home is undergoing a COMPLETE, high end renovation!!!



*Offered fully furnished for $2100 a month or unfurnished for $1900

*Fully fenced backyard on a dead end street

*All common areas and bedrooms will be fully furnished

*Bedrooms will be furnished with full size beds, nightstands, dressers, desks, lamps, and fast charging USB cell phone plugs

*Central air INCLUDED!

*FREE laundry

*Landscaping and snow plowing included



**Pictures are from a previous rehab and are used to illustrate the level of finishes being used**



(RLNE5914117)