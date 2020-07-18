All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like 87 Paige St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, NY
/
87 Paige St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

87 Paige St

87 Paige Street · (585) 355-4262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

87 Paige Street, Rochester, NY 14619
19th Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 87 Paige St · Avail. Aug 15

$1,900

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
87 Paige St Available 08/15/20 *Beautiful, Completely Remodeled 5 bed/ 2 bath!!* - The home is undergoing a COMPLETE, high end renovation!!!

*Offered fully furnished for $2100 a month or unfurnished for $1900
*Fully fenced backyard on a dead end street
*All common areas and bedrooms will be fully furnished
*Bedrooms will be furnished with full size beds, nightstands, dressers, desks, lamps, and fast charging USB cell phone plugs
*Central air INCLUDED!
*FREE laundry
*Landscaping and snow plowing included

**Pictures are from a previous rehab and are used to illustrate the level of finishes being used**

(RLNE5914117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Paige St have any available units?
87 Paige St has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 87 Paige St currently offering any rent specials?
87 Paige St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Paige St pet-friendly?
No, 87 Paige St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 87 Paige St offer parking?
No, 87 Paige St does not offer parking.
Does 87 Paige St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Paige St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Paige St have a pool?
No, 87 Paige St does not have a pool.
Does 87 Paige St have accessible units?
No, 87 Paige St does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Paige St have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 Paige St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Paige St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 87 Paige St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 87 Paige St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct
Rochester, NY 14586
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr
Rochester, NY 14623
933 the U
933 University Ave
Rochester, NY 14607
Lake Vista Apartments
30 Lake Vista Ct
Rochester, NY 14612
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd
Rochester, NY 14623

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with ParkingRochester Dog Friendly Apartments
Rochester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Webster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NYCanandaigua, NY
Brockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYIrondequoit, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeRoberts Wesleyan College
SUNY College at Brockport
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity