Amenities
87 Paige St Available 08/15/20 *Beautiful, Completely Remodeled 5 bed/ 2 bath!!* - The home is undergoing a COMPLETE, high end renovation!!!
*Offered fully furnished for $2100 a month or unfurnished for $1900
*Fully fenced backyard on a dead end street
*All common areas and bedrooms will be fully furnished
*Bedrooms will be furnished with full size beds, nightstands, dressers, desks, lamps, and fast charging USB cell phone plugs
*Central air INCLUDED!
*FREE laundry
*Landscaping and snow plowing included
**Pictures are from a previous rehab and are used to illustrate the level of finishes being used**
(RLNE5914117)