Rochester, NY
53 Congress Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

53 Congress Ave

53 Congress Avenue · (585) 568-7275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rochester
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

53 Congress Avenue, Rochester, NY 14611
19th Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 53 Congress Ave · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Large 4-Bd Single-Family Rental - Walk to UofR!! - Very large 4-Bd, 2-full bath Single-Family home available in the South 19th Ward, minutes from the U of R Footbridge and close to everything. This home is being remodeled top to bottom to include refinished hardwood floors and new paint throughout. We have new glass block windows being installed in the basement, where you'll find a ton of storage.

There is a detached 2-car garage and lots of off-street parking! The placement of this house on Congress Ave. is close to both the footbridge to U of R, Elmwood St. Bridge, the Genesee Valley Park, Strong Hospital, as well as all of the restaurants and cafes in the 19th Ward and College Town areas!

This is another fine property that is professionally managed by G & M Properties. You'll love living in your own single-family home, and still have all the benefits of apartment living like 24-hour 1-call maintenance and online rent payment.

Call TODAY to schedule a walk-through.

G&M Properties | (585) 568-7275 | www.gmprop.com

Monthly Rent starting at $1,950.00. Please call for details.
-------------------------------------------------

**NO Smoking**
**NO Pets**
**Credit Check / Background Check Required**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3996181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Congress Ave have any available units?
53 Congress Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 Congress Ave have?
Some of 53 Congress Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Congress Ave currently offering any rent specials?
53 Congress Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Congress Ave pet-friendly?
No, 53 Congress Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 53 Congress Ave offer parking?
Yes, 53 Congress Ave does offer parking.
Does 53 Congress Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Congress Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Congress Ave have a pool?
No, 53 Congress Ave does not have a pool.
Does 53 Congress Ave have accessible units?
No, 53 Congress Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Congress Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Congress Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
