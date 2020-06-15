53 Congress Ave

Amenities

Large 4-Bd Single-Family Rental - Walk to UofR!! - Very large 4-Bd, 2-full bath Single-Family home available in the South 19th Ward, minutes from the U of R Footbridge and close to everything. This home is being remodeled top to bottom to include refinished hardwood floors and new paint throughout. We have new glass block windows being installed in the basement, where you'll find a ton of storage.



There is a detached 2-car garage and lots of off-street parking! The placement of this house on Congress Ave. is close to both the footbridge to U of R, Elmwood St. Bridge, the Genesee Valley Park, Strong Hospital, as well as all of the restaurants and cafes in the 19th Ward and College Town areas!



This is another fine property that is professionally managed by G & M Properties. You'll love living in your own single-family home, and still have all the benefits of apartment living like 24-hour 1-call maintenance and online rent payment.



Call TODAY to schedule a walk-through.



G&M Properties | (585) 568-7275 | www.gmprop.com



Monthly Rent starting at $1,950.00. Please call for details.

**NO Smoking**

**NO Pets**

**Credit Check / Background Check Required**



