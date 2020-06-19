Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1062 Exchange St Available 08/01/20 4Bed3Bath Beautiful Home! Aug 20 Lease - Laundry on site

STAINLESS APPLIANCES

No smoking

1 Off-street parking space, plenty of safe street parking



It is 15 minute walk or 5 minute bike ride to UR campus. Just 1.5 miles to downtown. The home is perfectly situated for commuters to the University of Rochester, Strong Hospital or Downtown. This home is close to the University, and you can get there with little worry about driving and parking.



Located in the PLEX neighborhood, south of downtown and just west of the Genesee River. Corn Hill Landing is nearby and accessible by foot or bike, or a little further and you'll be downtown. Head south (right) to make your way towards the University of Rochester, Genesee Valley Park and the Erie Canal Path which is another pedestrian-only byway.



As noted, cycling and walking are tremendously convenient from this location.



The home is a recently renovated 1890's building, tucked in the PLEX neighborhood. Reclaimed hardwood floors, doors, and salvaged materials integrated throughout the home.



Washer and clothes dryer are provided.



Credit check is required and past rental references.



No Pets Allowed



