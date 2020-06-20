All apartments in Rochester
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1032 Exchange St

1032 Exchange Street · (585) 431-9792
Location

1032 Exchange Street, Rochester, NY 14608
Plymouth-Exchange

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1032 Exchange St · Avail. Aug 2

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1032 Exchange St Available 08/02/20 2Bed1Bath CUSTOM $1000 - Aug 1st Lease! Perfect for Fall 2020!

Laundry on site
No smoking
2 Off-street parking spaces
1/4 acre lot
New Furnace!

It is a 15 minute walk or 5 minute bike ride to the U of R campus. Just 1.5 miles to downtown, the home is perfectly situated for commuters to the University of Rochester, Strong Hospital or Downtown. This home is close to the all major expressways making navigating around Rochester a true breeze.

Located in the PLEX neighborhood, south of downtown and just west of the Genesee River. Corn Hill Landing is nearby and accessible by foot or bike, or a little further and you'll be downtown. Head south (right) to make your way towards the University of Rochester, Genesee Valley Park and the Erie Canal Path which is another pedestrian-only byway.

The home is a recently renovated 1950's building, tucked in the PLEX neighborhood. Reclaimed hardwood floors, doors, and salvaged materials integrated throughout the home.

Laundry washer and as well as clothes dryer.

Credit check is required and past rental references.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 Exchange St have any available units?
1032 Exchange St has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1032 Exchange St have?
Some of 1032 Exchange St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 Exchange St currently offering any rent specials?
1032 Exchange St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 Exchange St pet-friendly?
No, 1032 Exchange St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 1032 Exchange St offer parking?
Yes, 1032 Exchange St does offer parking.
Does 1032 Exchange St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 Exchange St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 Exchange St have a pool?
No, 1032 Exchange St does not have a pool.
Does 1032 Exchange St have accessible units?
No, 1032 Exchange St does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 Exchange St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 Exchange St does not have units with dishwashers.
