Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1032 Exchange St Available 08/02/20 2Bed1Bath CUSTOM $1000 - Aug 1st Lease! Perfect for Fall 2020!



Laundry on site

No smoking

2 Off-street parking spaces

1/4 acre lot

New Furnace!



It is a 15 minute walk or 5 minute bike ride to the U of R campus. Just 1.5 miles to downtown, the home is perfectly situated for commuters to the University of Rochester, Strong Hospital or Downtown. This home is close to the all major expressways making navigating around Rochester a true breeze.



Located in the PLEX neighborhood, south of downtown and just west of the Genesee River. Corn Hill Landing is nearby and accessible by foot or bike, or a little further and you'll be downtown. Head south (right) to make your way towards the University of Rochester, Genesee Valley Park and the Erie Canal Path which is another pedestrian-only byway.



The home is a recently renovated 1950's building, tucked in the PLEX neighborhood. Reclaimed hardwood floors, doors, and salvaged materials integrated throughout the home.



Laundry washer and as well as clothes dryer.



Credit check is required and past rental references.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5799373)