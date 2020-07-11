Apartment List
105 Apartments for rent in Queens, NY with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Queens apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
60 Units Available
Long Island City
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,390
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,005
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,315
1213 sqft
Various sized apartments on Queens side of the East River with stunning Manhattan views. Complex has a pool, gym, media room and more. Within walking distance of dozens of shops and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Queens
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
7 Units Available
Midtown East
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,050
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,140
613 sqft
Sutton Marquis is a quintessential Manhattan residence where the magic of the city is right outside your front door. Perfectly situated between the vibrant Midtown East district and elegant Sutton Place, Sutton Marquis is close to everything.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
31 Units Available
Greenpoint
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,760
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,495
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,035
1045 sqft
Sweeping Manhattan views frame this full floor of amenity spaces, designed by Gachot Studios with modern comfort and maximum enjoyment in mind. Entertain friends, hang out with neighbors and enjoy this extra living space.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
25 Units Available
Upper East Side
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,126
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,175
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,921
1260 sqft
Recently renovated units with an amazing view of Manhattan. Located on the Upper East Side, this green community provides easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Garage parking, 24-hour gym and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
31 Units Available
Kips Bay
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,360
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,560
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1091 sqft
Modern apartments featuring granite walnut cabinets, mosaic tiles and quartz counters. One block from the East River and within a short walk to St. Vartan park.
Results within 5 miles of Queens
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
147 Units Available
Chelsea
Eugene
435 West 31st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,185
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,060
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
1118 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Something spectacular has arrived in the heart of Midtown West.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
20 Units Available
The Waterfront
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,005
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
865 sqft
Here at Parkside West, your new life of refined convenience and upscale amenities awaits. Homes here boast one-of-a-kind views of the Manhattan skyline, and large spacious layouts provide ample closet space and beautiful finishes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
9 Units Available
Kips Bay
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,100
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,774
687 sqft
Murray Hill Marquis is the quintessential Manhattan residence where the magic of the city is right outside your front door.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
6 Units Available
The Waterfront
Pacific
25 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1144 sqft
Pacific offers incredible views of the Manhattan skyline and quick, easy access to Newport's picturesque waterfront walkways. With spacious accommodations and convenient amenities, this upscale residence is the pinnacle of luxurious living.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
11 Units Available
The Waterfront
Riverside
1 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,430
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1162 sqft
At Riverside, breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline combine with spacious, chic residences to provide a truly special riverside experience on the waterfront.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
7 Units Available
Upper West Side
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,599
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,259
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,933
914 sqft
Located on Columbus Avenue at 90th Street, the James Marquis offers luxury apartment living in the heart of the Upper West Side.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
10 Units Available
The Waterfront
Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,071
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
863 sqft
Here at Parkside East, your new life of refined convenience and upscale amenities awaits. Homes here boast one-of-a-kind views of the Manhattan skyline, and large spacious layouts provide ample closet space and beautiful finishes.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
45 Units Available
Kips Bay
Parc East
240 E 27th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,887
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,306
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,727
1341 sqft
Cosmopolitan living in a recently remodeled apartment complex near the Empire State Building and Madison Square Garden. Kitchens feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Edgewater
Infinity
340 Old River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,620
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1346 sqft
Our Edgewater apartments for rent near North Bergen, NJ put convenience, simplicity, and seamless living at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
31 Units Available
Chelsea
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,936
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,525
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,640
1130 sqft
Prime location in Chelsea with NYC's best clubs, restaurants and shops steps away. Luxurious finishes like granite counters and floor-to-ceiling windows. 24-hour gym and concierge. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
32 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,812
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,698
1274 sqft
Gorgeous waterfront apartment complex with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. Easy access to NYC via the Path and NY Waterway. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
41 Units Available
Upper West Side
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,493
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,623
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,889
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
28 Units Available
Upper West Side
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,677
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,455
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1199 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
48 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
1120 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
16 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Longacre House
305 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,678
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,131
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,018
1113 sqft
Surrounded by theaters, bars and restaurants, these apartments offer easy access to the area's hottest attractions. Enjoy use of maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
29 Units Available
Upper West Side
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,618
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,929
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,303
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
22 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,342
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,835
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,544
912 sqft
Located just a few blocks from Times Square, the Port Authority and the Hudson River, this green community is everything NYC is about. Pet-friendly property has a courtyard and 24-hour gym. Units feature granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
20 Units Available
Financial District
71 Broadway
71 Broadway, New York, NY
Studio
$2,717
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,347
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,478
1162 sqft
Classic NYC apartments with vintage aesthetics. Remodeled baths with black marble counters, newly renovated kitchens with Energy-Star appliances. Within walking distance of the New York Stock Exchange and Staten Island Ferry.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
30 Units Available
Koreatown
The Dylan
309 5th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,283
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,542
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,963
1015 sqft
Residents can look out their windows and see the NYC skyline. Theaters, libraries, museums and shopping are all nearby. This green community offers 24-hour gym and concierge along with a doorman. Hardwood flooring in units.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Queens, NY

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Queens apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Queens apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

