209-34 41 Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

209-34 41 Avenue

209-34 41st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

209-34 41st Avenue, Queens, NY 11361
Bayside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Duplex unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms - Large Living Room ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Hardwood Floors ~ Updated Kitchen ~ Garage ~ Driveway ~ Washer & Dryer ~ Large Lower Level Den/Family Room ~ Private Backyard ~ Easy Access to the LIRR and Town ~ Do not miss this opportunity to be in a central area of Bayside

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209-34 41 Avenue have any available units?
209-34 41 Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 209-34 41 Avenue have?
Some of 209-34 41 Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209-34 41 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
209-34 41 Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209-34 41 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 209-34 41 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 209-34 41 Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 209-34 41 Avenue offers parking.
Does 209-34 41 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209-34 41 Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209-34 41 Avenue have a pool?
No, 209-34 41 Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 209-34 41 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 209-34 41 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 209-34 41 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209-34 41 Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 209-34 41 Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 209-34 41 Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
