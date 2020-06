Amenities

Beautifully renovated single family home with Putnam Lake rights just 1 block away. Enjoy this rental home that provides new laminate flooring with some warmly carpeted flooring as seen in pictures. This home features 3 bedrooms with 1 of them on the 1st floor, 2 full baths (one on each level) a very spacious living room to accommodate large furniture and an eat in kitchen with a walk out to the patio yard. Driveway can accommodate 2 small cars or 1 truck. An unfinished walk out basement for all your storage needs. Washer and dryer located in basement. Tenant responsible for ALL utilities and outdoor maintenance. 1 month rental & 1 month security due at signing of lease.