3 bedroom apartments
24 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Poughkeepsie, NY
College Hill
109 N Clinton St
109 North Clinton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
Newly Renovated three bedroom second floor unit in heart of downtown Poughkeepsie! Perfectly located near Walkway Over the Hudson, Starbucks shops, and so much more! Master bedroom has two closets.
60 TAYLOR AVE
60 Taylor Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
684 sqft
Fall in love with this bright, comfortable 1st floor apartment. On a cul-de-sac, yet it is conveniently located close to Marist College, Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, Poughkeepsie Train Station, Mid-Hudson Bridge and Rt 9.
24 GREENHOUSE LANE
24 Greenhouse Lane, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1206 sqft
SUPER LOCATION TOWNHOUSE AT END OF CUL DE SAC. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, PRIVACY FENCE FOR A PRIVATE BACKYARD AND SIDE YARD. BACKS UP TO VASSAR COLLEGE LANDS. LARGE DECK OFF EIK. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT FOR THOSE THAT HAVE ALLERGIES.
639 MAIN ST
639 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom second floor apartment on Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie. Freshly painted. Tenants pay for heat and electric. $1,300/month. Credit and background check required. No pets or smoking. One month security deposit.
100 SOUTH AVE
100 South Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2495 sqft
Super 3 bedroom, plus family room, rental. Freshly painted, all new carpeting. Family room has just been upgraded with new insulation, separate thermostat, new BB heat and all new thermo windows.
97 BOARDMAN
97 Boardman Road, Dutchess County, NY
Centrally located , so convenient to schools, hospitals, transportation, and shopping, this gem of a cape will surprise you when you walk through the doors. Sitting on 1.
141 PINEBROOK DR
141 Pinebrook Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1881 sqft
IMPECCABLY MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN PINEBROOK ESTATES. BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES THAT OPENS INTO SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING AREA.
Spackenkill
51 Kingwood Park
51 Kingwood Park, Spackenkill, NY
Remarkable opportunity to live in this one of a kind 5bedrm, 4bth, modern contemporary home! Choose between the easy access elevator that accommodates to all floors or step into the grand front entrance with large open rooms of 10-12 foot ceilings
Highland
6 COMMERCIAL AVE #C
6 Commercial Avenue, Highland, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1188 sqft
Available immediately is this bi-level, three bedroom, one bath apartment with Highland schools.
66 Vail Rd
66 Vail Road, Dutchess County, NY
For Rent or Sale, this newly renovated center-hall colonial is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac. Rocking-chair front porch, private back-yard w new stone patio and a storage shed.
Milton
65 Woodcrest Lane
65 Woodcrest Lane, Milton, NY
90 minutes north of NYC, this Hudson River waterfront getaway is privately set on over six park like acres with an unbeatable view. Enjoy the fresh air while unwinding in the pool or hot tub watching the boats sail by.
559 VASSAR RD
559 Vassar Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2016 sqft
Virtual showings now available! Come see this beautifully updated & conveniently located 3 bedroom home in the Town of Poughkeepsie! This tastefully renovated home features an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and
39 W DORSEY LN
39 West Dorsey Lane, Dutchess County, NY
SUMMER RENTAL! Charming furnished colonial farmhouse, Circa.1900. on 39+ acres. Property was used as a B&B. It is a nature lovers dream with meadows, woods, walking trails and a 2 acre pond. The home has 4 large BRs with FP & en suite baths.
Highland
156 UPPER GRAND STREET
156 Upper Grand Street, Highland, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2248 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Highland NY. This home sits back on a flag lot on 0.7 acres of land and fairly private. The home has new roof, new solar panels, new furnace, hardwood floors, deck and plenty of parking.
14 WILDWOOD DR
14 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
REMODELED AND UPDATED LARGE RANCH CLOSE TO ALL. ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. OPEN AIRY CONCEPT IN LIVING ROOM/ DINING AREA/ KITCHEN AREA. LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER AND ISLAND.
2 Main Street
2 Main Street, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1908 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath colonial located on the majestic Hudson River providing fabulous views. Within 2 blocks of the Metro North to NYC.
804 HUNTINGTON DR
804 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE VAN WYCK MEADOWS ,YOU MUST SEE THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS.
Wappingers Falls
21 FRANKLINDALE AVE
21 Franklindale Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Very convenient location in the heart of the village, only minutes from Metro North and Route 9. New oven, private back yard great for barbecues. Walkable to shopping, park, middle school. 1 block from bus stop. Available immediately.
1455 SALT POINT TPKE
1455 Salt Point Tpke, Dutchess County, NY
BEAUTIFUL CLASSICAL 4 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH ALL ON ONE LEVEL LOCATED ON 125 ACRES. EXTRA LARGE EIK, LARGE LIVING ROOM, 4 GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, LAUNDRY HOOKUPS, BASEMENT FOR STORAGE.
76 UPTON ROAD
76 Upton Road, Dutchess County, NY
Contemporary Ranch situated on 2.62 acres which is located in a secluded wooded location. The home features new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, fireplace and large rear deck.
New Paltz Village
404 Briarwood Court
404 Briarwood Ct, New Paltz, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1480 sqft
Available now for one year (+) lease. Easy living in this well maintained three bedroom townhouse. Nice layout with private back deck. Central air, washer/dryer, hardwood flooring and brand new carpeting.
955 HUNTINGTON DR
955 Huntington Dr, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3000 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOUSE RENTAL AT VAN WYCK MEADOWS. 3 BR, 2.5 BATH UNIT FEATURES OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/HARDWOOD FLOORS. FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE OPENS TO STUNNING KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS & NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES.
92 VELIE RD
92 Velie Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1352 sqft
FULLY AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RENTAL. NICE, BRIGHT, PRIVATE MAIN LEVEL OF RAISED RANCH INCLUDES MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH AND 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND BATH.
365 RTE. 82
365 New York Highway 82, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3000 sqft
RENOVATED SPACIOUS FURNISHED 3BR 1BTH APT. NEW FLOORING, WALL TO WALL CARPETING, UPDATED VANITY PLUS MORE. MOVE- IN CONDITION. $ 1,800 FURNISHED PRICE.
