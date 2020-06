Amenities

Bright and beautiful town home in Commons at Cedar community. Two bedroom 2.5 bath end unit has updated bathrooms and kitchen with granite counters and maple cabinets. Unfinished basement has laundry and additional storage. Enjoy the clubhouse, in-ground pool and tennis courts! Credit check required, one month security as first months rent due at signing. Available July 1st