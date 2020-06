24 GREENHOUSE LANE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

SUPER LOCATION TOWNHOUSE AT END OF CUL DE SAC. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, PRIVACY FENCE FOR A PRIVATE BACKYARD AND SIDE YARD. BACKS UP TO VASSAR COLLEGE LANDS. LARGE DECK OFF EIK. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT FOR THOSE THAT HAVE ALLERGIES. CLOSE TO TRAIN, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, HOUSE OF WORSHIP, HOSPITALS AND COLLEGES. ALL APPLIANCES STAY. LANDLORD WILL DO LAWN, GARBAGE AND PEST MANAGEMENT. TENANT MUST SUPPLY CREDIT, EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION, COVID 19 ACCESS AGREEMENT PRIOR TO VIEWING THE TOWNHOUSE. WASHER/DRYER NEW 4/20