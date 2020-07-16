52 Apartments for rent in Port Washington, NY with gyms
1 of 9
1 of 27
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 42
1 of 40
1 of 36
1 of 43
1 of 32
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 7
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 7
1 of 42
1 of 6
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 40
1 of 34
1 of 26
1 of 24
Did you know that Port Washington is a community with literary significance? This hamlet was the model for East Egg in F. Scott Fitzgerald's famous novel The Great Gatsby. Bring your best flapper attire and make yourself at home.
The community of Port Washington is a hamlet and unincorporated area located in the county of Nassau on the North Shore of Long Island, New York. This beautiful, coastal enclave was home to about 15,800 people, at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census.
Rolling hills and a weaving coastline surround the area, and many yacht clubs, marinas, and golf courses can be found within its borders as well. The stunning Great Neck Peninsula is visible just across the Manhasset Bay to the west of Port Washington and several other charming unincorporated villages are also easily accessible from here. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Port Washington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.