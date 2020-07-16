Apartment List
/
NY
/
port washington
/
apartments with gym
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:59 AM

52 Apartments for rent in Port Washington, NY with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Port Washington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
100 Harbor View Drive SE
100 Harbor View Dr, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1140 sqft
Beautiful, move in ready 1 Bedroom, 1 And A Half Bath Condo . Hardwood floors, granite countertops, new appliances, walk in shower, lovely built-ins. Can be rented fully furnished.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
159 Harbor View Drive
159 Harbor View Dr, Port Washington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,100
3450 sqft
Over 55 Community. Absolutely Turn Key. Oversized rooms with master on first floor. Beautiful flow. Gas fireplace and all the amenities of Harbor View: Indoor/Outdoor pool, gym, yoga classes and access to Harbor Links Golf Course right next door.
Results within 1 mile of Port Washington

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Plandome Manor
24 Gristmill Lane
24 Gristmill Road, Plandome Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8000 sqft
Set on over an acre of lush waterfront property,this FULLY FURNISHED 8000 sq ft.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Roslyn
61 Bryant Avenue
61 Bryant Avenue, Roslyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roslyn. Luxury 55+ rental community on picturesque Roslyn Harbor. 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit at the Horizon at Roslyn is a 24 hour doorman building with indoor garage parking, fitness center, outdoor heated pool and community room.
Results within 5 miles of Port Washington
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,084
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
8 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,680
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,805
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
19 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,385
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
199 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
6 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
109 Dove Hill Drive
109 Dove Hill Drive, North Hills, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,650
2700 sqft
Estates II - Desirable North Shore Gated Community With 24/7 Security. Living Room With High Ceilings & Door To Back Patio, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Eik, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Private Quiet Location. Pool, Tennis, Gym & Clubhouse.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Douglaston Little Neck
34-14 Brookside Street
34-14 Brookside Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Duplex unit connected with back yard. New Kitchen, New 2 bath, private washer/dryer, New hard wood floors, Finished Semi basement for Gym, Office or Play room. Owner prefer 2- 4 in a family. No pets. Offered Tenant's agency..

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
218 Gosling Hill Drive
218 Gosling Hill Road, North Hills, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
3481 sqft
Most sought after gated Condo community. Estates I, 2 Bd.Rm 3 Bath ranch. Full finished walk out lower level. New insulation & LED high hats in the high ceilings. Sky light in owners bath. Deck in back and huge private gated court yard in front.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
North New Hyde Park
2000 Royal Court
2000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
1940 sqft
North Hills. Fabulous Penthouse residence previously a model unit. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner residence, South East exposure. Features windows all around. Private balcony off the living and dinning room.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
5 Grace Avenue
5 Grace Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Great Neck's Newest Luxury Doorman Rental Building.In Top Central Location Built With The Finest Of Finishes. Be The First To Live In This Magnificent Building W/ Roof Deck,Washer/Dryer In Unit, Garage Parking, Gym And More!

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
1 Portico Court
1 Portico Court, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,300
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
luxury 1 br 1.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
18-05 215th Street
18-05 215th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Furnished 1 Bedroom Rental On 14th Floor With Marina Water Views From Terrace. Building Amenities Inc. Pool, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Underground Parking, 24 Hr Doorman, Shopping, Laundry & Party Room.
Results within 10 miles of Port Washington
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
28 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,539
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,027
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
6 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,261
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1146 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
6 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,657
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
20 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,774
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,737
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
13 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,110
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
24 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,564
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,369
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
86 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
9 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,042
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
City Guide for Port Washington, NY

Did you know that Port Washington is a community with literary significance? This hamlet was the model for East Egg in F. Scott Fitzgerald's famous novel The Great Gatsby. Bring your best flapper attire and make yourself at home.

The community of Port Washington is a hamlet and unincorporated area located in the county of Nassau on the North Shore of Long Island, New York. This beautiful, coastal enclave was home to about 15,800 people, at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census.

Rolling hills and a weaving coastline surround the area, and many yacht clubs, marinas, and golf courses can be found within its borders as well. The stunning Great Neck Peninsula is visible just across the Manhasset Bay to the west of Port Washington and several other charming unincorporated villages are also easily accessible from here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Port Washington, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Port Washington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Port Washington 1 BedroomsPort Washington 1 BedroomsPort Washington 2 BedroomsPort Washington 2 BedroomsPort Washington 3 Bedrooms
Port Washington Apartments with BalconiesPort Washington Apartments with GaragesPort Washington Apartments with GymsPort Washington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Washington Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Port Washington Apartments with ParkingPort Washington Apartments with PoolsPort Washington Apartments with Washer-DryersPort Washington Furnished ApartmentsPort Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYFort Lee, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CT
Mineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYNorth Hills, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CTFreeport, NYIsland Park, NYEast Farmingdale, NY
Woodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYHicksville, NYNew Hyde Park, NYWestbury, NYCos Cob, CTEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYLynbrook, NYRye, NYBayville, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology